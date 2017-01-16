4TH REVOLUTION

ANALYSIS

MORE NEWS

The business reality of AI and robots

Experts warn of the threat posed by super-intelligent machines, but what does this new era of automation mean for the future of work as we know it?...

 Read More
Pin

Our White Paper Partners

Subscribe to receive free updates!

Computer Business Technology

Global information technology research and communications analysis for the business world.

Computer Business Review magazine and the CBRonline.com web site provide the most targeted offline and online platforms to reach Europe's business technology elite.

Computer Business Review magazine was launched in 1993 with the aim of bridging the gap between the traditional technical IT press and the business press sectors. Computer Business Review is now widely regarded throughout Europe as The Economist of the IT industry.

Computer Business Review magazine and CBRonline.com are part of Progressive Trade Media, a leading publishing and research company.

CBRonline.com is a quality technology website, delivering a wide variety of daily news, reports and analysis on the global technology industry. The website delivers a wide range of content which is updated throughout every business day, attracting users from the corporate technology market.

Whether planning an integrated campaign with print media, or solely targeting an online audience, Computer Business Review magazine and CBRonline.com are able to offer you market-leading opportunities to reach your target audience.

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Taking tax digital – How tech is transforming HMRC
1 min ago
The Future of Privacy in the United Kingdom
23 mins ago
Artificial Intelligence startup Maluuba acquired by Microsoft
2 hours ago
What a 13 year old would write in your digital transformation strategy
2 hours ago
London picked as European test bed for Nissan’s self-driving cars
3 hours ago
Tech at Davos – What’s on and who’s speaking at World Economic Forum 2017
4 hours ago
Amazon seeks US approval to trial wireless technology
4 hours ago
Is it goodbye Silicon Roundabout? New business numbers drop 70%
4 hours ago
OpenSUSE Linux lands on Windows 10
5 hours ago
New Google patent takes tech giant step closer to self-driving cars
6 hours ago
EU MEPs call for robot ‘kill switches’
7 hours ago
Ransomware attack hits largest NHS trust
3 days ago
Are Bots Ready to be Bankers?
3 days ago
WhatsApp security backdoor could reveal business secrets
3 days ago
Decline in iPhone sales sees Apple head to Hollywood
3 days ago
The network perimeter has been breached – so how can you ensure digital protection in the cybercrime era?
3 days ago