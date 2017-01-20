DocuSign CEO: New chief Daniel Springer talks innovation, success as a public company and making paper obsolete with CBR
UK tech enlists experts to ensure Brexit is a success for Digital Economy
Leading figures will join forces to help advise techUK on the path forward post-Brexit.…
MapR claims open source big data victory with patent award
The big data company has increased the number of patents it owns.…
U.S. government sues Oracle for alleged hiring and salary discrimination
Lawsuit puts at risk hundreds of millions worth of contracts Oracle has with the U.S government.…
How to unlock the data rewards of the loyalty card
When Tesco introduced the Clubcard in 1995, it was such an innovative concept that Tesco chairman Lord Ian MacLaurin said that he had more insight into his customers after three months than he did aft…
TomTom acquires Autonomous driving start-up in race towards self-driving tech
Autonomous driving start-up to help boost TomTom’s position in self-driving race.…
MongoDB, ElasticSearch hackers now target Hadoop with ransomware
8,000-10,000 HDFS installations worldwide could be exposed to attack.…
EE customer service number overcharged thousands, Ofcom fines mobile firm £2.7m
Calls to the EE customer service number ‘150’ were charged £1.20 per minute, instead of the correct 19p per minute.…
Deliveroo to create more than 300 tech jobs in UK
The new recruitment drive will increase its staff strength by third.…
Blockchain could save investment banks £12bn a year, finds Accenture report
Joint analysis by Accenture and McLagan revealed that investment banks can reduce infrastructure costs by 30% through blockchain.…
Report: AI adoption to create surge in revenue growth by 2020
Clear link found between AI adoption and business growth.…
Don’t worry about cyber attacks, worry about SQUIRRELS
Squirrels prove to be the toughest nuts to crack when it comes to attacks on infrastructure.…
Oracle cloud expansion continues with three new London data centres
Announced at Oracle CloudWorld, Big Red is to bring three new data centres in London online over the next six months.…
Apple cashes in on Brexit with App Store price hike
25% price rise introduces parity between the dollar and the pound.…
Smart Shopping for Cyber Security Coverage: How to Avoid Huge Insurance Premiums
FICO’s Doug Clare shares advice on what a company needs to do before applying for cyber insurance, to make sure they get the best rate.…