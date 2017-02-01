4TH REVOLUTION

ANALYSIS

MORE NEWS

From the perfect cybercrime, to anonymous browsing: Inside the cyber criminal mind

Cybercrime has skyrocketed in the UK - but to tackle the crooks, we first must understand how they operate....

 Read More
Pin

Our White Paper Partners

Subscribe to receive free updates!

Computer Business Technology

Global information technology research and communications analysis for the business world.

Computer Business Review magazine and the CBRonline.com web site provide the most targeted offline and online platforms to reach Europe's business technology elite.

Computer Business Review magazine was launched in 1993 with the aim of bridging the gap between the traditional technical IT press and the business press sectors. Computer Business Review is now widely regarded throughout Europe as The Economist of the IT industry.

Computer Business Review magazine and CBRonline.com are part of Progressive Trade Media, a leading publishing and research company.

CBRonline.com is a quality technology website, delivering a wide variety of daily news, reports and analysis on the global technology industry. The website delivers a wide range of content which is updated throughout every business day, attracting users from the corporate technology market.

Whether planning an integrated campaign with print media, or solely targeting an online audience, Computer Business Review magazine and CBRonline.com are able to offer you market-leading opportunities to reach your target audience.

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

The changing face of IT leadership: CIOs ascendant
2 hours ago
Can machine learning help secure smart homes?
2 hours ago
Cyber attack hits Xbox and Playstation, details of 2.5 million gamers hacked
3 hours ago
Google blocks entire NHS network in a case of mistaken traffic identity
3 hours ago
Major GitLab backup failure wipes 300GB of data
3 hours ago
Apple cashes in on Samsung Galaxy recall as iPhone drives return to growth
7 hours ago
Your next self-driving Uber could be a Mercedes as Daimler partners with car-sharing app
7 hours ago
Developing the next army of intrapreneurs – supporting UK innovation
8 hours ago
TalkTalk boss Dido Harding to step down, Charles Dunstone named executive chairman
8 hours ago
Facebook reportedly making app for TV streaming
10 hours ago
Mozilla confirms half of web is now encrypted – but does that mean greater security?
11 hours ago
Slack app goes corporate with Enterprise Grid, SAP to build Slack bots
1 day ago
Women in Technology: How to combat gender stereotypes in tech
1 day ago
Tax Deadline Day – Top Tech To Help You File Your Return On Time
1 day ago
Cost of a data breach soars to 20% of revenue as hacking goes ‘classic’ and corporate
1 day ago
SoftBank mulls $1 billion investment in WeWork
1 day ago