4TH REVOLUTION

ANALYSIS

MORE NEWS

The business reality of AI and robots

Experts warn of the threat posed by super-intelligent machines, but what does this new era of automation mean for the future of work as we know it?...

 Read More
Pin

Our White Paper Partners

Subscribe to receive free updates!

Computer Business Technology

Global information technology research and communications analysis for the business world.

Computer Business Review magazine and the CBRonline.com web site provide the most targeted offline and online platforms to reach Europe's business technology elite.

Computer Business Review magazine was launched in 1993 with the aim of bridging the gap between the traditional technical IT press and the business press sectors. Computer Business Review is now widely regarded throughout Europe as The Economist of the IT industry.

Computer Business Review magazine and CBRonline.com are part of Progressive Trade Media, a leading publishing and research company.

CBRonline.com is a quality technology website, delivering a wide variety of daily news, reports and analysis on the global technology industry. The website delivers a wide range of content which is updated throughout every business day, attracting users from the corporate technology market.

Whether planning an integrated campaign with print media, or solely targeting an online audience, Computer Business Review magazine and CBRonline.com are able to offer you market-leading opportunities to reach your target audience.

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Cyber security concerns will drive cloud adoption for the public sector
1 day ago
Big data: It may be the new oil but have public failures damaged adoption?
1 day ago
Tesla Autopilot self-driving system cleared in fatal crash probe
1 day ago
UK business leaders falling behind on AI and automation
2 days ago
Prove the naysayers wrong: how to avoid IT project failures
2 days ago
Facebook to build third European data centre in Denmark
2 days ago
Presidential inaugeration 2017: As Trump prepares to take office, can an election really be hacked?
2 days ago
DocuSign CEO: New chief Daniel Springer talks innovation, success as a public company and making paper obsolete with CBR
2 days ago
Cloud and cognitive computing fails to save IBM from 19th quarter of declining revenue
2 days ago
From batteries to self-driving cars – Panasonic looks to expand Tesla Partnership
2 days ago
The sixth sense: business intelligence and security join forces
2 days ago
Data analytics salaries to surge by 4% in 2017
2 days ago
Cybercrime, fraud doubles crime rate in England & Wales – Experts react to ONS figures
2 days ago
Microsoft adds Intel backed Clear Linux to Azure public cloud
3 days ago
Seven major European banks to target “ambitious but realistic” 2017 Blockchain plan
3 days ago
US Army enlists IBM for cloud service
3 days ago