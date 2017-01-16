ANALYSIS
MORE NEWS
Global IT spend in 2017 set to stall thanks to Brexit and Trump
Gartner has revised projections for 2017 in response to political uncertainty in global markets.…
Threat of revenue loss fails to drive home importance of network monitoring
Internet outages are expected and a key concern, yet many UK businesses aren’t monitoring their networks.…
AWS looks to teach military vets cloud skills in IT training programme
1,000 young adults and military veterans and their spouses will receive technical training and job placements.…
Microsoft ex-staffers sue after developing PTSD
Microsoft’s online safety team works on removing and reporting illegal images.…
Equinix takes outs $1.05bn loan to help fund Verizon data centre deal
The company received a loan to go towards the funding of its Verizon data centre acquistion.…
GCHQ accelerator selects seven cyber security start-ups
The start-ups will work on technologies designed to protect the UK online.…
BT, TalkTalk, Sky agree to send piracy warnings for illegal downloads
The alerts will reportedly not contain any threats or a financial penalty.…
IBM puts Watson to work in eCommerce business unit
Generation Z shoppers are causing new problems for brands, so cognitive computing is hopefully going to come to the rescue.…
Robo Advisors sweep Europe as UK consumers bank on robots
Human service is not a thing of the past, however, with branch usage at the highest level since 2010.…
Ukranian power outage: Are hackers testing for worldwide SCADA cyber attacks?
Hackers could be attacking the Ukrainian critical infrastructure as a test bed for bigger and more harmful future hacks.…
Tesla recruits Apple veteran to lead Autopilot car software programme
The company hires Apple veteran Chris Lattner as vice president for the division.…
FitBit acquires smartwatch startup Vector
The acquisition can help FitBit to compete with big players like Apple, Google and Samsung.…
15 of the worst companies for renewable energy – Greenpeace report
Greenpeace has released its Clicking Clean report, evaluating the renewable energy usage of the world’s biggest IT and cloud companies. CBR looks at those making the ‘dirty’ list.…
Artificial intelligence to learn religion, morality & ethics from new tech fund
LinkedIn & eBay founder are among a group of investors backing an ethical AI fund.…