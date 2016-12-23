ANALYSIS
UK Gov scheme will fast track tech to boost £22bn cyber sector
Turning Boffin’s brains into booming business.…
Huawei reportedly in talks to acquire Israel’s HexaTier
The Chinese firm will use HexaTier to establish a research and development centre in Israel for databases in the cloud.…
BlackBerry’s software transition pays off in third quarter
It expects to see 30% growth in software revenue for full year.…
UK fashion supply chain tech start-up raises £1m
Fashion start-up tech company also hired former JP Morgan director to head £10m fundraising.…
VMware acquires PLUMgrid to strengthen its SDN offering
The OpenStack SDN services provider start-up is likely to shut is services after this acquisition.…
Networking and telco giants join forces on NFV testing
The companies signed a MoU to create the NFV Interoperability Testing Initiative.…
Beware the rise of the sex-bot – robots could ‘over-exert’ humans
Revelations come from the second International Congress on Love and Sex Robots conference held at Goldsmith’s University.…
England security plans left on public computer
Team’s defences were left vulnerable and I’m not talking about the batsmen.…
Facebook CEO builds AI butler for his home
Facebook’s new home AI system goes by the name ‘Jarvis.’…
SoftBank invests $1bn In US satellite startup OneWeb
The move marks the first step of a $50bn US investment SoftBank’s founder Masayoshi Son pledged to President-elect Donald Trump.…