ANALYSIS
MORE NEWS
From the perfect cybercrime, to anonymous browsing: Inside the cyber criminal mind
Cybercrime has skyrocketed in the UK – but to tackle the crooks, we first must understand how they operate.…
Colt targets “disappointing” DCIM market with FNT partnership
FNT and Colt have already begun working on the development of a new customer-facing portal.…
Another senior IBM exec departs as cloud & POWER hardware undergo restructuring
Robert LeBlanc to retire after 36 years at the company.…
Snapchat IPO: Company seeking big ad deals
As Snap Inc. approaches its IPO this year, the company has approached big name ad companies to increase their spend on ads.…
Bank of England’s Mark Carney predicts fintech game changer
Mark Carney looks to a Fintech future for universal banking…
MI6 Chief: Spy agency needs more women in technology, not more James Bonds
The Women in IT Awards was a night of celebration, promoting collective dialogue around diversity among key industry leaders.…
BT Italian Scandal: Criminal investigation launched
As BT has devalued it’s Italian division to £530 million, a criminal investigation has been launched by Italian authorities.…
Why it’s time to upgrade your hardware
To keep your business and customers as safe as possible, you need to consider both your software and hardware defences.…
There IS honour among thieves – new service for cyber criminals names and shames ‘rippers’
Ripper.cc provides a service to cyber-criminals by upholding a code of honour.…
LinkedIn’s Kevin Scott named as Microsoft CTO
Microsoft said the appointment accelerates a technology vision for the world’s leading professional network and professional cloud .…
Cisco puts a stop to Appdynamics IPO, buying software startup for $3.7bn
Appdynamics never made it to unicorn status, with Cisco putting down billions to halt its planned IPO.…
Don’t want Windows 10 on your Mac but need Microsoft Office? Wine 2.0 is the answer
Windows on Linux moves forward a step with a release packed full of 6,600 changes.…
Nokia, Apple patent dispute to be probed by US trade commission
The US International Trade Commission is looking into allegations that Apple is importing devices that infringe on patents owned by Nokia.…
EU to put banks’ cyber-security to the test
“Banks need to be able to spot, react and defend against a breach quickly”…