4TH REVOLUTION

ANALYSIS

MORE NEWS

When two become one: Dell EMC sets its spirit free because it’s the only way to be

The company has a new mantra of 'we're best used together' but that doesn't mean the company will turn its back on open source. ...

 Read More
Pin

Our White Paper Partners

Subscribe to receive free updates!

Computer Business Technology

Global information technology research and communications analysis for the business world.

Computer Business Review magazine and the CBRonline.com web site provide the most targeted offline and online platforms to reach Europe's business technology elite.

Computer Business Review magazine was launched in 1993 with the aim of bridging the gap between the traditional technical IT press and the business press sectors. Computer Business Review is now widely regarded throughout Europe as The Economist of the IT industry.

Computer Business Review magazine and CBRonline.com are part of Progressive Trade Media, a leading publishing and research company.

CBRonline.com is a quality technology website, delivering a wide variety of daily news, reports and analysis on the global technology industry. The website delivers a wide range of content which is updated throughout every business day, attracting users from the corporate technology market.

Whether planning an integrated campaign with print media, or solely targeting an online audience, Computer Business Review magazine and CBRonline.com are able to offer you market-leading opportunities to reach your target audience.

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Cybersecurity firms pilloried by GCHQ technical director over “witchcraft”
9 hours ago
Juniper looks to unite cloud for the data centre
9 hours ago
Uber patents feature for mining riders’ social media data
10 hours ago
How technology is disrupting the Super Bowl, RBS 6 Nations rugby & the Premier League
10 hours ago
CBR’s Tech Express: Digital Identity Explained
10 hours ago
Uber CEO quits Trump’s economic advisory council following immigration ban
11 hours ago
When two become one: Dell EMC sets its spirit free because it’s the only way to be
13 hours ago
Unsecure IoT makes DDoS attacks stronger, says Kaspersky
14 hours ago
Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk endorse 23 AI principles to help avoid a robot uprising
15 hours ago
UK’s chronic cyber skills shortage leaving Britain at risk of cyber attack, says MPs
15 hours ago
NHS hospitals become prime target for ransomware cyber attacks
16 hours ago
Snap Inc finally files for IPO and pledges $2 billion to Google Cloud
17 hours ago
‘Weaponising missinformation’ to destabilise the West – UK Defense Secretary Sir Michael Fallon warns of Russian hacking
17 hours ago
Driverless cars: A new way of life and a new cybersecurity challenge
1 day ago
Colt expands on-demand Ethernet network to enterprise buildings
1 day ago
Virgin Money readies for London Marathon with Worldpay payment platform
1 day ago