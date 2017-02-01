ANALYSIS
MORE NEWS
Slack app goes corporate with Enterprise Grid, SAP to build Slack bots
Slack already boasts big enterprise customers like IBM and PayPal.…
Nokia, Orange partner to develop 5G networks
Both companies will work together to define and carry out test platform deployment of 5G-based applications.…
Consumers remain oblivious to IoT security threats, despite £12m government campaign
“These figures are troubling, and should be a wake-up call for the industry”.…
Did hackers really trap hotel guests in their rooms with ransomware?
Ransomware was one of the fastest growing online threats in 2016.…
Is Misys planning another IPO?
After pulling it’s IPO in late 2016, is financial software developer Misys planning to go public again?…
EU Digital Chief: Decade old data roaming promise must serve public
In a process that has taken almost 10 years, the finish line is in sight for a single data roaming charge across the EU, provided it’s members can agree on a pricing point.…
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos looking at legal options to fight Trump immigration order
The controversial order bans immigration from seven specific countries.…
Microsoft sells $17 billion in biggest bond sale of the year
The size of the sale surpassed initial estimates.…
Nearly 30,000 MongoDB servers held captive in ransomware attacks – and ElasticSearch is just as bad
An investigation by Rapid7 has revealed the huge number of captive servers following ransomware attacks on Internet databases.…
JP Morgan channels Amazon in new CRM & analytics system
JP Morgan continues innovation drive with new CRM system.…
The value of the knowledge-based economy
Knowledge is not only associated with power, but it is also associated with productivity.…
Tech giants unite in Silicon Valley backlash at Trump immigration ban
Google CEO Sundar Pichai said it is painful to see the personal cost of the ban on colleagues.…
Cisco, BNY Mellon and other Fortune 500 firms team up with startups on IoT blockchain Consortium
Tech giants are set to work with startups in a new consortium looking to develop shared blockchain-based Internet of Things protocol.…