Nokia, Apple patent dispute to be probed by US trade commission
The US International Trade Commission is looking into allegations that Apple is importing devices that infringe on patents owned by Nokia.…
EU to put banks’ cyber-security to the test
“Banks need to be able to spot, react and defend against a breach quickly”…
More bad news for BT as BT mail service goes down
The latest in a slew of bad news for BT today, as their email service is currently out of commission. The day started with a 19% drop in share prices and clearly hasn’t gotten any better for the…
Trump’s new FCC pick sparks net neutrality fears
In 2015 the FCC passed several laws designed to protect net neutrality in the United States, but new FCC Chief Ajit Pai may look to undermine, or even abolish, those laws.…
BT European chief to resign amid Italian Scandal
BT’s President of Continental Europe, Corrado Sciolla, is expected to resign this afternoon after BT Italia was devalued by £530m prompting a 19% fall in share prices this morning.…
Oracle fuels cloud innovation with launch of UK start-up accelerator
Oracle aims to help nurture the next wave of talent in the UK.…
Achieving data security in the hybrid cloud
The time has come for organisations to not only re-engineer their networks, but also revisit their security model and solutions.…
Raspberry Pi to work with “tech titan” Google for AI development
Google plans to bring its artificial intelligence, machine learning and all its other developer tools to the small computer.…
HPE buys Cloud Cruiser to strengthen Flexible Capacity portfolio
Acquisition aimed at helping to reduce the amount of risk involved in investing too much or too little into their IT.…
Italian Scandal sees BT share price plummet
BT’s Italian division was expected to be devalued by £145m following a review of inappropriate accountancy, but new findings have tripled that number to £530m.…
Yahoo, Verizon deal faces delays following mega data breach
Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer was keen to stress that ‘the opportunities ahead with Verizon look bright’ despite the delay.…
Microsoft steals a lead over cloud productivity app rivals
Continued success sees more companies looking to integrate with Office 365 such as Sage.…
Microsoft warns of Brexit impact on UK data centres
Microsoft says Brexit may cause concerns for data sharing from its UK data centres.…
Batteries to blame for exploding Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones
Samsung has blamed its lithium-ion batteries for the line of faulty Galaxy Note 7 mobile phones.…