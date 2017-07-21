7 incredible Bill Gates predictions for future technology

Bill Gates is something of a modern-day Nostradamus – in 1999 in his book “Business @ the Speed of Thought” the richest man in the world predicted everything from mobile devices and Facebook, to IoT home devices and price-comparison websites.

I suppose his knack of predicting future trends and tech is a major factor in his $90bn+ net worth and the reason behind Microsoft’s shift to cloud and other strategic moves.

As for past predictions, Gates has done well. But what about his predictions for the future? CBR rounds up some of Bill Gates’ most amazing predictions about future technology.

Are you ready for Terminator?