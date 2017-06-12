Lyft wins $25m investment from Jaguar Land Rover in self-driving push

Is Lyft now set to be a major contender in the self-driving future?

Uber rival Lyft has won a $25 million investment from major car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover.

The funding is set to come from InMotion Ventures, a business controlled by Jaguar Land Rover that is focussed on mobility services. This injection is set to help with projects involving the testing of technology in the automotive space that is increasingly gaining interest.

Lyft is also set to gain Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles as part of the investment, bringing the major car manufacturer into the self-driving spotlight.

Preceding this investment, InMotion also invested in a business connected to Lyft called SPLT. This is a digital carpool business that provides medical transport of a non-emergency nature.

Lyft has been involved in other collaborations with the goal of accelerating autonomous vehicle development, a recent example is the deal is signed with Waymo. Waymo is a leader in the autonomous driving space in terms of technology, a further sign of confidence in the vision of Lyft.

READ MORE: Lyft and Waymo sign deal to accelerate autonomous car testing

In a recent survey Waymo was shown to have accrued the most miles driven with the least disengagements of the self-driving system, a strong point for arguing the effectiveness of the core technology.

With multiple projects working towards the acceleration of the development process, this could place Lyft and its partners at the forefront of the global race to achieve practical autonomous driving capabilities.

The app-based ride hailing company is becoming involved with other major organisations, having recently worked alongside IBM and Google on a kubernetes bases microserice manager called Istio.