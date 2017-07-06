Best Universities in the World for Tech

Aspiring for a career in the tech sector? One of the best ways to get your foot in the door will be to attend one of the top universities which specialise in the technology field you most aspire to work in.

Some of the biggest names in the industry attended top universities around the world, which goes to show that your choice of study could play a big part in your future career.

CBR lists the top universities around the world for tech courses. The data is collected from the complete University League Table 2018.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is a private research university, and has often been noted as one of the world’s most prestigious universities.

For instance, the Times Higher Education ranked the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2nd place for the World’s Most Prestigious Universities 2016.

MIT has five schools; Science, Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Management and Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences. There is also one college known as Whitaker College of Health Sciences and Technology.

The Institute is considered most popular for its research and education in Engineering, Physical Sciences, Economics and Management. In particular, MIT’s School of Engineering has been ranked first for several years in numerous lists and guides such as the QS Top Universities list.

Notable past students and accomplishments include former student Dan Dorsch, who designed the world’s first high efficiency clutch-less transmission for hybrid vehicles. Dorsch is also currently working with automotive manufacturers to bring the technology to mass market vehicles.

Another well-known tech leader that studied at MIT is the former president of International Production at Sony Pictures Television, Andrea Wong. Wong graduated from MIT in 1988 with a degree in Electrical Engineering.

Drew Houston, Founder and CEO of Dropbox is also a former student of MIT, as is astronaut Buzz Aldrin.

MIT is currently ranked with a score of 98.6 percent in the ‘World’s Best Universities for Engineering and Technology, 2017.’

California Institute of Technology

The California Institute of Technology, also known as Caltech, is a private doctorate-granting university based in California, United States.

Caltech has six divisions and is most popular for its strong focus on Science and Engineering. These divisions include Biology and Biological Engineering, Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, Engineering and Applied Science, Geological and Planetary Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences and Physics, Mathematics and Astronomy.

The university is also frequently ranked among the best universities in the world in such rankings by Times Higher Education, QS Top Universities and Forbes.

Judging by its consistent position in university league tables and the record of department offerings that are provided at Caltech, it is clear that the University has earned its position thoroughly.

For example, in 1934 Caltech was elected for the Association of American Universities and has since then remained as a highly targeted research university for its expertise in STEM fields.

Stephen Hawking, well-known English Physicist worked at Caltech as a visiting professor.

The Senior Vice President of well-known chipmaker Qualcomm, Charles E.Wheatley went to Caltech University.

