Cisco, SAS look to tame data with Edge-to-Enterprise IoT Analytics

Cisco, SAS develop Edge to Enterprise IoT Analytics platform to enable enterprises to access edge computing.

Cisco and SAS have teamed up on the development of the new Cisco SAS Edge-to-Enterprise IoT Analytics Platform.

The first Edge-to-Enterprise platform developed for IoT analytics backed by a Cisco validated design, the platform is a flexible and scalable platform which is designed to help enterprises apply analytics across different layers of the network based on volume, velocity and latency requirements. Essentially, it allows organisations to focus on uncovering meaningful results instead of struggling to put together a homegrown IoT platform.

In an interview with CBR, Jason Mann, Director of PM, IoT and Industry Solution, SAS said: “You see a lot of marketing right in the space of IoT and edge, so the goal of this partnership was to validate and verify some of these concepts that are discussed in the market are achievable and customers can have a little bit of confidence.

“These things have been tested together internally because it’s a broader ecosystem that is required to deliver network to the end customer, Cisco’s network and SAS’ analytics in this case.”

The platform includes three key features; edge computing, which combines Cisco IoT Gateways and SAS Event Stream Processing; flexible Enterprise Computing, which identifies relevant data sets and transports them to the data center or cloud; and management, which sees Cisco provide a robust infrastructure to connect the edge to the data center/cloud and support the management of analytics at various network layers.

Talking about IoT gateways, Mann said: “Cisco creates a class of border service called E29 series, and it’s their IoT Gateway rail border. It’s a small footprint but it’s also a small level of computing storage. So what we wanted to verify is that SAS’ event stream processing engine is an engine that’s dedicated to addressing data and motion that actually run out in the small footprint devices.”

The platfrom also allows for the use of advanced analytical techniques, such as visualisation, data mining and machine learning, which together can all be applied to find new insights and create fresh analytic models.

“The value of IoT lies in the data that it provides,” said Alan Webber, IDC Research Director. “But data by itself is not valuable until, using analytics and analysis, it can be turned into information, knowledge and action. That is what makes this partnership between SAS and Cisco so exciting. It brings two world-class companies together to offer truly edge-to-enterprise value in transforming edge data gathered through IoT into unmatched business value through analytics.”