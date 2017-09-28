EY & Microsoft launch machine learning service to tackle automotive challenges

Cloud technology along with AI and advanced analytics and an extensive database have all gone together to make this service.

EY and Microsoft have teamed up to create an analytics solution that should solve some of the challenges facing the automotive industry.

The EY Synapse Automotive analytics system is said to combine machine learning and advanced analytics with data visualisation and business process applications to expand “decision-making capabilities.”

Basically the system can do things like validate warranty claims and improve demand forecasting along with creating models that can improve vehicle allocation processes.

EY’s automotive knowledge base forms the core of the product and is combined with the Microsoft AI platform and Microsoft Azure services such as Azure Machine Learning and Azure HDInsight.

Sanjay Ravi, Worldwide Managing Director, Discrete Manufacturing Vertical, Microsoft, said: “EY chose Microsoft Azure for its advanced analytics, machine learning and cognitive services capabilities, ease of integration and access to data for clients within a secure platform.

“This is part of a series of solutions that are being jointly developed by EY member firms and Microsoft that will take advantage of Microsoft Azure cloud platform services, including Microsoft’s AI and machine learning services to unlock longer-term value for automotive customers.”

The first module of the tool is with Warranty Claims Compliance and will use behavioural analytics and machine learning models to identify claims that drive high warranty costs.

Greg Cudahy, EY Global Technology, Media & Entertainment and Telecommunications Leader said: “The EY and Microsoft alliance was formed with a vision to jointly develop innovative digital solutions that drive long-lasting customer value.

“EY Synapse Automotive combines years of deep automotive industry experience with the leading-edge digital technologies of our alliance partner. The new solution further advances the alliance objectives, augments our growing analytics portfolio and serves as an example of how we jointly seek to improve safety and enhance lives.”