Hortonworks revamps subscription model for data analytics across cloud & data centres

The open source company has also revealed version 3.0 of the Hortonworks Dataflow platform.

Hortonworks has introduced the latest version of its Dataflow platform in addition to new support subscription model that spans the cloud and data centre.

The Hortonworks Flex Support model is designed to provide support as businesses move from on premises to the cloud. Basically, users can get a single Hortonworks Data Platform subscription that can be transferred between cloud and on premise deployments.

Jamie Engesser, VP of product management at Hortonworks said: “Our customers are already moving to the cloud in unprecedented numbers, and they need a support model that matches today’s reality of hybrid deployments with variable load factors.

“For the first time, Hortonworks customers can purchase one support subscription that gives them the flexibility to deploy HDP in the cloud, on-prem or in hybrid architectures as needed.”

The single support subscription will encompass HDP on-prem and in the cloud, in addition to cloud services which provide guidance to optimise Spark, ETL, and analytics workloads in Hortonworks Data Cloud for AWS.

The open source company isn’t the first to have revamped its subscription model to reflect the changing technology world that businesses are operating in.

Cisco recently announced its own Enterprise Agreement that is designed to provide a simpler, more flexible way for businesses to manage their software investments.

The other announcement from Hortonworks is the 3.0 version of its Dataflow platform, which is designed to help customers to collect, curate, analyse, and act on data in real-time across data centres and the cloud.

New additions to the 3.0 version include Streaming Analytics Manager (SAM) which is said to allow app developers, business analysts, and admins the ability to build streaming applications without writing any code. The hope is that this speeds up the time to market for the application with the help of a drag-and-drop interface.

Also included is a new shared repository of schemas that allows applications to interact with each other across multiple streaming engines such as Apache Kafka, Apache Storm, and Apache NiFi.

“Building streaming applications is complex and time-consuming. There is tremendous market demand for an easier way to build next generation streaming analytics applications,” said Jim Curtis, senior analyst at 451 Research. “With the new Schema Registry and Streaming Analytics Manager features in HDF, Hortonworks is correct to focus its efforts on addressing these challenges, which can further facilitate an enterprise’s efforts to glean value from streaming data.”