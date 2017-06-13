IBM & Hortonworks double down on machine learning platform partnership

The open source Hadoop company and Big Blue are going to combine technologies to create new analytics solutions.

IBM and Hortonworks are expanding their partnership in order to combine technologies from the two companies and help users to better get to grips with their data.

The two companies will combine the Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP) with the IBM Data Science Experience and IBM Big SQL into new integrated solutions.

“The combination of IBM’s data science and Hortonworks’ open and connected data platforms will benefit not only our respective clients, but also the Apache open source community because of our combined investment and collaboration,” said Rob Bearden, CEO, Hortonworks. “We’re excited about the inevitable acceleration in technical innovations that this relationship is being designed to foster, the result being smarter and more agile businesses.”

What this will create is an integrated and open data science and machine learning platform that will help teams to collaborate and operationalise data science. Rob Thomas, General Manager, IBM Analytics, said: “Incorporating advanced machine learning and deep learning capabilities, the combination of Hortonworks Data Platform with IBM’s Data Science Experience and the IBM Machine Learning platform can help clients achieve improved analytic results faster and at scale.”

The partnership with see Hortonworks resell the IBM Data Science Experience with HDP, and adopt it as its strategic data science platform, the open source company will also work with Big Blue to create solution bundles that integrate HDP with IBM Big SQL.

Big Blue and the Hadoop company have worked together for a number of years across several products and they are also founding members of the Open Data Platform Initiative (ODPi), which was launched in February 2015.

Previous product work between the companies has seen joint solutions like HDP for IBM’s Power Systems and Spectrum Scale Storage, and the two announced yesterday Hortonworks DataFlow for IBM Power Systems.

Aside from the products, Big Blue and Hortonworks are planning to advance the development of Unified Governance (IBM BigIntegrate, IBM BigQuality and IBM Information Governance Catalog) on the Apache Atlas open platform. The aim is for Atlas to move from its current incubator status to the top level project status in Apache.