Rackspace taps Splunk for DevOps & security analytics

Splunk is ingesting over three terabytes of data a day from Rackspace.

Rackspace is using Splunk’s technology as the foundation for its decision analytics engine.

The managed cloud provider is using Splunk Enterprise and Enterprise Security products across its security compliance, DevOps, business intelligence, application management and IT operations.

Rackspace is said to ingest nearly three terabytes of data per day into the analytic vendor’s software as part of its aim to diagnose anomalous activity, and to tackle any issues. Splunk’s technology is said to have helped improve the speed of security event detection by at least 70%, accelerate investigation of high-priority security incidents by at least 70%, and decreased the overall financial impact of security outages by at least 50%, according to the company.

“With Splunk ES, our IT team can gain visibility across thousands of endpoints continuously – including servers, network devices, security scans and threat feeds – enabling faster threat detection and resolution for our customers,” said Dave Neuman, vice president and chief information security officer, Rackspace.

“Our Splunk adoption began at the grassroots level, with small network teams running log analysis and application management to streamline IT troubleshooting and operations. Once our leadership realized the full potential of Splunk, we broadly deployed Splunk ES to help ensure the success of a major PCI compliance initiative.”

Rackspace’s use of the analytic vendor’s technology is due to increase with the managed cloud provider expected to rely upon Splunk’s Machine Learning Toolkit to operationalise machine learning across IT, security and business operations.

“Organizations rely on Splunk ES to be their security nerve center, giving security analysts the ability to rapidly and automatically coordinate a security response once a threat is detected. This automation improves the overall security and compliance posture for customers and end-users, which is a paramount necessity as hackers continue to up their game,” said Haiyan Song, senior vice president of security markets, Splunk.

“At the heart of Rackspace’s PCI project was the desire to maintain compliance and improve operations. The project enabled broader Splunk adoption, extending the deployment beyond small IT or security teams and into a company-wide initiative, effectively extending a stronger security posture to its customers.”