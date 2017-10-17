Big DataAnalytics Back to Home

SAS scouts the next Neymar by adding AI to analytics

Increase / Decrease text size
Previous ArticleHow the UK’s Data Protection Bill and GDPR will work together
Next ArticleNSD at the forefront digital transformation: re-defining tech companies in finance

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Tech=Icon: Claire Vyvyan, Dell EMC
15 hours ago
Qualcomm triumphs in world’s FIRST mobile 5G test
16 hours ago
UK government invests £6m in open data
16 hours ago
What the Dickens is going on with IT Brexit planning?
17 hours ago
Big banks target SMEs with new blockchain platform
18 hours ago
Kubernetes reigns supreme as rival Docker jumps on board
20 hours ago
NSD at the forefront digital transformation: re-defining tech companies in finance
20 hours ago
SAS scouts the next Neymar by adding AI to analytics
21 hours ago
How the UK’s Data Protection Bill and GDPR will work together
21 hours ago
Softbank’s Vision for even bigger investment fund could surpass $100bn
22 hours ago
Will robots wipe out your town? Map of UK reveals future AI automation hotspots
22 hours ago
UK to retain fintech crown…for now
2 days ago
Hackers exploit security KRACK in wifi – and no device is safe
2 days ago
I got 99 problems, but tech ain’t one
2 days ago
JPMorgan taps blockchain for new payments network
2 days ago
Pizza Hut delivers data breach news late to affected customers
2 days ago