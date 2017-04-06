Tableau shifts pricing model for cheaper analytics

Company aims to make pricing more transparent to make it easier to adopt.

Tableau is aiming to make its products cheaper and easier for businesses to sign up to by revamping its subscription pricing.

The big data visual analytics company is applying new subscription pricing for all of its products in a move that it says will significantly reduce the initial expense to deploy its tech across on-premises, in the cloud or in a hybrid model.

Customers won’t have to purchase a perpetual software license, instead they will be able to pay for products such as Tableau Desktop Personal for $35 per month, Desktop Professional $70 per month, Server $35 per month and Online for $42 per month.

Adam Selipsky, President and CEO of Tableau, said: “Many customers have told us they prefer to purchase software through a subscription model to more easily access the products they want, reduce upfront expenses and increase flexibility.

“We have always been driven by the success of our customers, and with subscription pricing we’ll be even more aligned with our customer’s needs and further committed to earning their business every year.”

The company said that the change comes as part of continuing shift towards a subscription business model and will help customers by providing more transparent pricing. It said that many of its customers have already shifted to this model, including more than 5,700 customer accounts that subscribe to Tableau Online.

“The subscription pricing model was a major factor in our decision to deploy Tableau as our enterprise-wide visual analytics platform,” said Tim Nall, CIO at Brown-Forman.

“Since January, we have been able to very quickly scale Tableau to about 1,000 employees across our global teams. We plan to continue expanding Tableau to glean insights from everything from our global auditing process data to regulatory and plant issues to pricing and promotional effectiveness.”