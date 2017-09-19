5 big benefits of going multi-cloud – from cost to security

Are you tempted by multi-cloud? If not, here’s why you should be.

Since Cloud Computing first came about, businesses have been spoilt for choice when it came to platforms to invest in, with more and more vendors offering different cloud solutions for business. Choosing to use public, private or hybrid cloud is difficult as each platform comes with its own advantage. However, today multi-cloud is the next big thing, offering businesses multiple cloud services to get the best of every offering in one simple infrastructure.

So instead of having to move between platforms, businesses can bring AWS, Azure or VMware together in one system to efficiently operate their business, depending on their aims and objectives.

Now multi-cloud is on offer, don’t be the business falling behind. Here’s why moving to multi-cloud could be the best option for your business.

1. You will have the best in the business

Going multi-cloud gives businesses multi-choices when it comes to cloud. The multi-cloud platform offers businesses the ability to utilise the best of every platform, to mix together an infrastructure specific to an individual business depending on their organisational goals.

On average, businesses use four different clouds to manage their data, infrastructure and operating systems, according to Lee James, CTO at Rackspace. According to the CTO, multi-cloud offers customer choice, with Mr James telling CBR:

“Rather than having just one product set or buying into one cloud, take the best bits for each of these clouds and use that as your base for your business outcomes.”

2. Multi-cloud won’t let you down

Operating your business using one cloud platform could prove risky as your data is all stored in a singular place. However, if a business operates with a multi-cloud system, even if one host fails, the business can still operate by utilising another platform it has stored in the multi-cloud system.

Multi-cloud also offers low latency, by having cloud services in one space it allows data to be transferred across different platforms much quicker. The idea that workloads and services are operated from more than one infrastructure suggests this will enable businesses to serve customers at a much quicker pace, rather than having data transferred from a singular location.

3. Your business is in control

Multi-cloud gives businesses autonomy when it comes to cloud vendors. Using multi-cloud infrastructure allows organisations to hold the power to mix between platforms and avoid workloads being ‘locked-in’ to a single cloud provider. In doing so it allows business and customers to have more control to change what platform they are using, dependent on the business needs around performance, security and productivity.

Businesses and customers no longer need rely on just one cloud platform, but utilise as many as they require in order to grow and innovate their businesses. Multi-cloud allows businesses to analyse each individual case and decide what will best fit that aspect rather than being told that a certain cloud platform is best for their business.

4. It will save you money

Giving businesses complete control of cloud platforms also proves cost effective. A multi-cloud service will give businesses the ability to use the best platform for specific business functions to the best ability.

If businesses effectively analyse the ratio of on-premises to cloud workloads, as well as what would be beneficial on which cloud platform, businesses can take control and choose the best, most cost effective system to run their business in the cloud.

5. Added Security



Multi-cloud allows businesses to not only utilise different hosts such as Microsoft Azure and AWS, but also allows the combination of a private or public cloud platform. In doing so, businesses can secure data in a private cloud and operate other areas of the business in a public or hybrid cloud environment.

Cloud continues to develop, whether it’s public, private or hybrid but multi-cloud brings all of these things together creating a storm filled platform for businesses to embrace.

Lee James, CTO of Rackpsace, said: “Multi-cloud choice is where everyone wants to go” and with budding benefits to the platform, it’s definitely the way forward for a bright future to benefit businesses in any industry.