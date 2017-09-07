Amazon WorkSpaces hits London cloud region

VDI competitor bolsters Amazon’s cloud services in the EU region.

Amazon Web Services is increasing the number of its Regions Workspaces are available from London.

The EU (London) region will now be available in eight AWS Regions, which will allow users to provision Workspaces that are closer to the user, which is important because it should help to provide a more responsive experience given that latency is reduced.

The company said that users will also be able to add or remove WorkSpaces as demand changes, an advantage on cost and complexity over on-premises VDI infrastructure.

The fully manages, Desktop-as-a-Service solution, gives users the ability to do things like provision virtual, cloud-based Microsoft Windows desktops so that they can access documents, applications and all kinds of resources from any supported device.

AWS said: “You can pay either monthly or hourly, just for the Amazon WorkSpaces you launch, which helps you save money when compared to traditional desktops and on-premises Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) solutions.”

In reality, many businesses are yet to dive into the world of virtual desktops, and whilst Citrix and VMware hold roughly 50% of the market, the market has never really been that easy to enter for customers.

Frankly, it’s been easier for customers to have a PC and a Windows-based OS than it has been to go down the route of VDI.

Now that AWS is increasing its interest in the field, the likelihood that customers will go for the technology is increased, given that AWS is by far the most popular cloud vendor and doesn’t tend to have too many failures.

For anyone that wants to see the regions where Amazon WorkSpaces is available, and other products, they can click this link to the AWS Region Table.

First time users will be able to test out the service for two calendar months at no cost.