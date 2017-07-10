Atlassian puts up the prices for JIRA

Cloud price hike for monthly and annual subscribers will see majority of users pay more.

Atlassian customers are about to be hit in the pocket by adjustments being made to its licensing and pricing structure.

The collaboration software company from Australia is making changes to the pricing for some of its core product offering such as JIRA Software, JIRA Core, JIRA Service Desk, Confluence, and more.

The changes are due to become effective on the 31st July this year, giving customers little time to rethink their use of the technology and whether they might fancy a switch to one of the cornucopia of other collaboration software vendors available.

Changes will be made to both the monthly subscription and the annual subscription, with monthly changing from a model of charging based on tiers (26-50 users, 51-100 users etc) to charging based on the exact number of users.

One small caveat is that if the customer has 10 users or less, pricing will continue to be $10 for up to 10 users, whilst JIRA Service Desk will continue to be $10 for up to three agents.

The company said on its future pricing page that per-user pricing will give flexibility to only pay for the exact number of users, however, price points for its cloud products are also changing.

“Depending on the product and the number of users you have on your cloud site, this could result in either an increase or decrease in your monthly bill. However, we expect that the majority of monthly customers will receive an increase in their bill,” said Atlassian.

The new arrangement of tiers, changing from flat prices for businesses with more than 10 users and seven tiers to offering just four tiers means that businesses would end up paying the same price for 11-100 users, then 101-250. Basically, businesses will no longer be paying the lowest applicable rate.

Whilst monthly subscribers have less tiers to choose from, annual subscribers will now have more, 17 to be precise.

The good news is that annual pricing gives businesses a small discount, 12 months for the price of 10 and the company again expects that the majority of annual customers will see an increase in their bill.

Atlassian said: “For any sites automatically renewed or quoted on or after July 31, 2017, we will select the tier that best matches your team size. For example, if you are currently on the 101-500 user tier but have 180 users, you will be quoted for the 200 user tier.”

For users of the JIRA Service desk, there’s some good news. Prices are going down for all users and pricing for the 1-10 user tier of other products also remains unchanged.