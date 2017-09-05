Box turns crime fighter with Met Police cloud content management

Storing data in a central location will help the Met Police to better share valuable evidence.

The London Metropolitan Police have turned to Box to manage its content in the cloud.

The move comes as part of the police force’s drive to Digital Policing, where its day to day work is improved through the use of technology.

Box’s role in this transformation will be to provide up to 50,000 Box seats across the organisation to help it manage content in the cloud.

Read more: Google Cloud Vision gives Box customers a machine learning edge

“It’s my job to deliver digital transformation at the Met and to equip our officers and staff with the best technology to enable a constantly-improving service and response to crime in London,” said Angus McCallum, Chief Information Officer at the Met.

“By choosing Box, we’re transforming how we access content across the force, making us much more effective and efficient, which is absolutely critical when working on the frontline of law enforcement.”

Information on what the police force will be using from Box is a little light on the ground, but the Met is said to have identified use-cases such as providing a central location for CCTV footage, so that it would be easier to search and share valuable evidence.

Given that the Met seems keen to provide a central location for its CCTV footage, which would be extremely sensitive data, it’s probably not a bad bet to say that the Met Police would be using something like Box Zones, using IBM data centres to store the data in a UK data centre facility.

“The Met is the largest police force in the UK,” said David Benjamin, Box senior vice president and general manager of EMEA. “By choosing Box, the Met is empowering its workforce to work in smarter ways as they fight crime. We’re absolutely thrilled that Box can help power the Met’s incredible work protecting the city of London.”