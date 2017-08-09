Cloud Price Wars: Google slashes cost of Local SSDs

Company promises up to 63% cheaper cloud service.

Slashing cloud prices isn’t as regular an occurrence as it once was, but Google has decided to take a trip down memory lane by dropping prices for its high-speed storage attached to its cloud VMs.

Customers have been told that they will now be paying up to 63% less for Local solid-state disks attached to on-demand Google Compute Engine VMs.

Lower prices have also been introduced for Local SSDs used with Preemptible VM instances, the company says they will be up to 71% cheaper than before.

“At Google we’re always looking to reduce total cost of ownership for our customers, pass along price reductions achieved through technology advancements and adjust our pricing so you can take advantage of technology that will help you innovate, in a manner that’s simple for our users,” said the company.

The company’s Local SSD offering is physically attached block storage that persists as long as an instance is in existence. It’s designed to support NVMe and ISCSI interfaces and is said to be the preferred option for scratch disks, caching layers, and scale-out databases such as NoSQL.

On the Preemptible VM offering, the company said: “Preemptible VMs are just like any other Compute Engine VM, with the caveat that they cannot run for more than 24 hours and that we can preempt (shut down) the VM earlier if we need the capacity for other purposes. This allows us to use our data center capacity more efficiently and share the savings with you.”

Google, which has spent the past year trying to persuade enterprises that it is a genuine alternative to AWS and Microsoft Azure, say’s that its customers are using Preemptible VMs with Local SSDs to do things like, analyse financial markets, process data, render movies, analyse genomic data, and a raft of other jobs.