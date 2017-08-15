Cloud video is a $40bn opportunity there for the taking, says new BlueJeans CEO

Can BlueJeans hold its own against the towering forms of Microsoft, Google and Cisco in the video conferencing space?

The old world of business secrecy and solitude has come to a definitive end as tech majors lead the collaboration march.

Beating the collaboration drum are the likes of Microsoft, Cisco and Google, but there are other names that stand proud at the centre of the space, with BlueJeans such a company having broken onto the scene back in 2009.

BlueJeans from the very beginning has intended to “make video conferencing as comfortable and as casual as your pair of jeans”, as Stu Aaron, Chief Commercial Officer at BlueJeans put it, and this intention is no different today.

BlueJeans is a well-positioned contender in the video space – a space which is increasingly crowded and competitive as rivals big and small recognise the growing trend of flexible working. The origin BlueJeans has in the cloud is highly beneficial, as many are only just looking to the potential that the technology has to enhance video conferencing offerings.

Hoping to build on the success of the company is industry veteran Quentin Gallivan, who has recently stepped into the role of BlueJeans.

The appointment of Gallivan to the top job at BlueJeans will see the current chief exec and company founder Krish Ramakrishnan step into the role of executive chairman, remaining at the heart of proceedings while also working on new projects within the company.

Gallivan, explaining to CBR about his attraction to the role at BlueJeans, said: “I was initially attracted to the opportunity here at BlueJeans because of Krish.

“The phenomenal job he and his team have done in creating this new and exciting space while simultaneously building a company of significant scale with nearly half of Fortune 500 companies are using BlueJeans. I’m excited to join this special company, helping to lead the organisation in its next phase of expansion and growth. I look forward to partnering with Krish as he continues to drive innovation and strategic market development for BlueJeans.”

Gallivan holds a strong and varied track record in enhancing revenues for companies including Hitachi DS, Verisign, Pentaho and Postini. He does not have a background in video, but the seasoned veteran believes BlueJeans is in an advantageous position.

The new CEO of BlueJeans, Quentin Gallivan outlined his perspective on the company, he said: “BlueJeans is leading a once-in-a-generation transformation of the collaboration, meetings, and enterprise application spaces by building a world-class enterprise video platform delivered in the cloud.”

The central benefit of the cloud as a platform for video conferencing services is security, while it is also malleable enough to be used across a range of different devices, from practically any location.

“BlueJeans is the company that created the cloud video market, and my goal is to drive its momentum to lead a once-in-a-generation transformation. The vision is to make collaboration, enterprise applications and meetings easier, no matter where you are in the world. We do that by building a world-class enterprise video meetings platform delivered in the cloud.”

Gallivan also gave insight into the video space itself, he said: “The video market is set to explode, with the enterprise space expected to top $40 billion by 2022. We’re also seeing more millennials entering the workplace than ever before, remote working become a necessity and the unstoppable globalisation of business – so an awesome opportunity is there for the taking.”

This outlook represents faithfulness to the original mantra of the company, to provide a service as comfortable and easy as wearing blue jeans, however, Gallivan is at the helm as the company moves into a higher business echelon with intentions of major expansion.

With major competitors advancing on the video communications space, the approach taken by BlueJeans will be critical to its success. The loyalty and retention of customers is likely what the result will come down to, but this should prove to be no problem if the service fits like that favourite pair of jeans.