Egnyte moves into cloud-based data protection with real-time analytics

Egnyte Protect to provide real-time analysis to all data across an organisation.

Egnyte is stepping into the field of data protection with a cloud-based governance system.

The company, which just turned 10 years old last week, is calling the Egnyte Protect solution the first of its kind that is capable of providing real-time analysis of all content within an organisation and actionable insights that will help admins to prevent potential data breaches.

The product aims to solve the problem of the growing digital footprint that is often dispersed across an organisation by continuously analysing a customer’s entire content environment and classifies the most sensitive information.

Egnyte Protect is also designed to identify vulnerabilities, alert administrators, and offer actions that can immediately fix issues that are found, all in real-time.

An added virtue of the product comes from Egnyte’s agnostic nature, this means that the Protect solution is capable of collecting, analysing, and classifying any content that resides in any cloud or on-premises environment.

“As organizations are transforming their digital workplace and rapidly growing their

content, we identified an urgent need for a governance solution that could provide

protection across a wide range of apps and repositories,” said Vineet Jain, CEO at

Egnyte.

“With Egnyte Protect we took a new approach, building a cloud-based

solution that can be easily deployed and create value for organizations within

minutes, versus the traditional approach which typically involved deploying

additional hardware and incurring professional services costs. Egnyte Protect is

changing the way people think about governance as we are now able to quickly and

easily deliver the highest level of content protection to businesses of all shapes and

sizes without impeding productivity and diversity of apps.”

The likes of BuzzFeed are said to already be using the cloud-based system, with Jason Reich, director of global security at BuzzFeed saying: “It is our top priority to protect that

content, its sources, and our team without interrupting their workflow. We chose to

deploy Egnyte Protect because it actively monitors our content from the inside out,

checking for potential issues twenty-four seven, and allowing us to rest assured

knowing our content is properly protected at all times while our employees work

freely.”

Egnyte Protect is now generally available with pricing based on a subscription model that’s specific to each customer’s content environment.