Google Cloud Vision gives Box customers a machine learning edge

More advanced machine learning technology coming to Box’s enterprise collaboration tech.

Box is adding image recognition capabilities to enterprise content thanks to the integration of Google Cloud Vision.

The functionality, which is available in private beta, is one of the company’s first use cases of advanced machine learning technology, and is said to be designed to improve workflows and “drive efficiencies through more accurate discovery and deeper insights into unstructured content,” according to the company.

Read more: Google ramps up its enterprise cloud credentials with Box collaboration

“Organizations today have no way to extract insights from the massive amounts of unstructured data that are essential to their business, missing a huge opportunity to drive innovation, efficiency, and cost savings,” said Aaron Levie, cofounder and CEO, Box.

“By combining the machine learning capabilities of Google Cloud with the critical data businesses manage and secure in Box, we are enabling our customers – for the first time – to unlock tremendous new value from their content, digitize manual workflows, and accelerate business processes.”

The company says that images are the second fastest growing type of business content in Box, however, not many are able to extract value from them, which is why Google’s

Cloud Vision has been integrated.

Box says that its customers will be able to gain insights from images by detecting individual objects and concepts, capture text through optical character recognition, automatically add keyword labels, and build metadata on image catalogues.

“Box’s application of Google Cloud’s machine learning APIs brings to life the potential of AI in the enterprise,” said Fei-Fei Li, Chief Scientist, Google Cloud AI and Professor of Computer Science, Stanford University.

“Understanding images remains a challenge for businesses and Box’s application of the Vision API demonstrates how the accessibility of machine learning models can unlock potential within a business’s own data. Ultimately it will democratize AI for more people and businesses.”

Outlining the possible use cases for the tech, Box said that it can aid with such things as accelerating the detection of quality control issues, enhance team collaboration, increase marketing operations, streamline hiring and on-boarding, and improve customer application processing.