IaaS delivers cloud success for UK businesses – despite outdated perceptions

UK businesses notice success from IaaS adoption which surpass the outdated perceptions of the service and make it the next big thing.

More and more UK businesses have begun switching to cloud infrastructure (IaaS) in order to boost business performance and innovation.

Research from Oracle has revealed that 59 percent of UK businesses are already familiar with and are using IaaS in some way.

It was also found that over half of respondents notice that the use of IaaS has cut on-going maintenance costs, with the same proportion believing that businesses who are not investing in IaaS will struggle to keep up with those that are.

James Stanbridge, VP of IaaS Product Management, Oracle said: “When it comes to cloud adoption there has always been a case of perception lagging behind reality. Cloud is still relatively new to a lot of businesses and some outdated perceptions persist.”

Already a lot of businesses in the UK confirm that IaaS will have a major part to play in their workplace within the next three years. 42 percent of business users even believe that they will run most or all of their business IT infrastructure on IaaS.

Stanbridge said: “We are now seeing high levels of success and satisfaction from businesses that are saving money, cutting complexity and driving exciting innovation thanks to cloud infrastructure. Those resting the move need to challenge the perceptions holding them back because the longer they wait, the further ahead their competitors will pull.”

Despite the wide attraction to IaaS, some still fear the move based on complications, but even from this only 18 percent deny that there will be little to no use of IaaS in their business in the next three years.

There are relatively a number of benefits for businesses delving into the IaaS market other than cost savings alone, which range from flexibility and scalability, disaster recovery support and reduced development time.

Globally, it is mainly the experienced users who are almost twice as likely to understand the benefits that IaaS can provide to the business, with added operational performance such as availability, uptime and speed compared to that of the non-adopters.

This shows that, aside from the negative perceptions around security, the benefits which deliver positives for users can be seen to outweigh them.