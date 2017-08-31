IBM, Salesforce partnership brings apps and Bluewolf into the mix

The solutions announced by IBM and Salesforce display the wide reach the companies intend to have by harnessing the powers of one another.

The IBM, Salesforce partnership has today yielded an array of solutions centered upon the new version of IBM Cloud Integration for Salesforce.

One new development that has come forth from the IBM, Salesforce partnership is the announcement that IBM’s App Connect will be available via Salesforce.

App Connect from IBM is a tool intended to streamline the process of creating integrations, as it negates the need for code. This can be used to draw upon artificial intelligence capabilities.

In addition to the arrival of App Connect at Salesforce from IBM, the IBM MQ messaging service for the enterprise is also going to be operational with Salesforce.

This addition from IBM is designed with the intention to provide heightened security for the messaging process, while also functioning in real-time.

IBM company Bluewolf is also featured in the new partnership innovation announcements, as it is set to gain a boost to its global consulting approach from Salesforce capabilities.

Scale and speed are set to be the primary benefits of the Bluewolf Salesforce Garage initative, which will in turn provide Devops enhancement to Salesforce.

Salesforce is also set to gain a new addition to its offerings as the IBM business Weather Company will be used to provide smart weather information for maximizing business productivity.

This information could be leveraged by industries including shipping and logistics for example, ascertaining the effects of weather on customers.

IBM Cloud integration for Salesforce is the platform via which the two companies are able harness the capabilities one another, and create joint solutions. A specific element of this is a tool for scheduling with weather taken into account.

The Salesforce specific version of the IBM platform grants customers the ability to access on-premise as well as cloud data held by Salesforce. This instance is an example of organisations aiming to enhance services through collaboration.