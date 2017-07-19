CloudAAS Back to Home

Oracle adds PaaS & SaaS to Cloud at Customer

Increase / Decrease text size
Previous ArticleC-Suite neglect GDPR compliance with less than a year to go
Next ArticleBeyond the buzzwords – the three factors stopping ‘digital transformation’ becoming a reality

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Hackers could catch up with Segway MiniPro with IoT attacks
3 hours ago
Consent under GDPR – what businesses need to know
4 hours ago
Beyond the buzzwords – the three factors stopping ‘digital transformation’ becoming a reality
5 hours ago
Oracle adds PaaS & SaaS to Cloud at Customer
5 hours ago
C-Suite neglect GDPR compliance with less than a year to go
5 hours ago
Oracle, Mastercard pick up the tab at TGI Fridays
6 hours ago
London Stock Exchange, IBM partner on blockchain for SMEs
7 hours ago
New Google G-Suite alerts look to block unverified apps
8 hours ago
Microsoft Azure to help drive Baidu driverless cars
8 hours ago
IBM expands global cloud footprint with four new data centres
8 hours ago
IBM share price suffers after revenue falls for 21st consecutive quarter
10 hours ago
Google Cloud challenges AWS to a Snowball fight
10 hours ago
Top 5 critical infrastructure cyber attacks
1 day ago
Google Glass returns with an Enterprise Edition
1 day ago
Rackspace to offer managed Pivotal Cloud Foundry
1 day ago
John McAfee takes aim at “harmful” Google with Sentinel
1 day ago