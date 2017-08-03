Oracle dishes up a smorgasbord of SaaS updates

Updates made to a range of of SaaS products in the Oracle cloud portfolio.

Big Red’s never ending cloud development cycle has produced an abundance of new capabilities and enhancements to Oracle Cloud Applications.

The Oracle Cloud Applications Release 13 includes new capabilities across Oracle Supply Chain Management Cloud, Customer Experience Cloud Suite, Enterprise Resource Planning Cloud, and Human Capital Management Cloud.

“We are committed to helping organizations of all sizes transform critical business functions to drive their growth and stay competitive,” said Steve Miranda, executive vice president of applications development, Oracle.

“With the latest release of Oracle Cloud Applications, we are introducing hundreds of new innovations. The latest updates include major enhancements to our supply chain management suite that will help customers create intelligent, connected, and customer-centric supply chains. In addition, we are introducing a brand new solution that enriches the customer experience by bridging the gap between sales and customer service. The new release also includes further advancements to the user experience and customer-driven changes for human resources and finance.”

The SCM cloud is said to have had more than 200 “major features” added to it along with six new products that cover sales and operation planning, demand management, supply planning, collaboration, quality management and maintenance.

Oracle CX cloud has had “enhanced mobile and data visualisation” capabilities added along with other new capabilities that are said to increase sales rep productivity. Oracle’s also extended the suite with the addition of its Engagement Cloud. The idea is to combine sales and service capabilities so that customers will be more satisfied, and to present more up-sell opportunities.

Updates to the ERP cloud are said to apply to financials, procurement, and project portfolio management with deeper domain functionality that includes Dynamic Discounting and Multi-Funding. HCM now has additional Tier 1 localisation support.

With competition from the likes of Workday and Salesforce, Oracle has set about proving that it means business in the cloud. Significant updates to its SaaS products look set to continue for the near future as it looks to win over customers.