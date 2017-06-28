Salesforce forges a path for Einstein to dominate the enterprise

New Einstein features will give Salesforce developers plenty more toys to play with.

Salesforce is adding to its Einstein Platform Services and Trailhead learning paths as it looks to give more power to its developer community.

The CRM company hopes that bringing new artificial intelligence capabilities to its online learning it will be able to help more developers to create intelligent apps, in addition to advancing their careers.

“There has never been a better time to be a Salesforce developer,” said Sarah Franklin, SVP Developer Relations and GM Trailhead. “Developer success leads to customer success, and we are on a mission to enable everyone to skill up for the AI revolution with the smartest tools and training.”

The new Einstein services include Sentiment, which is designed to allow developers to classify the tone of any text from emails and social media posts in addition to customer reviews and message boards. Basically, users will be able to tell if sentiments are positive, negative or neutral.

Einstein Intent will give developers the ability to classify the underlying intent of customer inquiries to automatically route leads, escalate service cases, and personalise marketing campaigns.

The final addition is Einstein Object Detection. Developers will be able to train models that will be capable of recognising multiple unique objects within a single image, as well as the location, size and quantities of those objects.

On the Trailhead front, Salesforce is extending the platform to Atlassian and GitHub in addition to adding Unified Platform Services for developers. This platform is designed to help developers to better collaborate across the business and to build smart apps faster.

The Einstein Sentiment and Einstein Intent features are currently in beta, with prices announced when the APIs are made GA. Einstein Object Detection is currently in pilot and prices will also be announced when the API is in GA.

Platform Events is now in GA and pricing is based on the volume of data processed.