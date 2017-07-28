Salesforce Service Cloud update pitches for simplicity

Lots more features for no additional costs coming from Salesforce.

Salesforce is adding new features to its Service Cloud that it says will enable companies to build a customer service centre in a single day.

The Salesforce Service Cloud, which is built on the Salesforce Lightning component framework, now has case management pre-built into it along with a more streamlined set up experience that’s designed to simplify the deployment essentials.

What this means is that coding is not required, enabling service admins to add a customer community and knowledge base, in addition to doing things like connecting to email and social media feeds such as Facebook and Twitter.

“Service Cloud is the market leader because of our unparalleled track record of innovation,” said Mike Rosenbaum, EVP, CRM Apps, Salesforce. “The flexibility of Salesforce Lightning and the Service Cloud platform enables us to move quickly and break down technological barriers, so our customers can focus on what matters most for them—delivering truly differentiated service to their customers.”

Further updates to the Salesforce Service Cloud include AppExchange and Lightning App Builder that’s said to provide customer service teams with an easier way to customer and extend the product.

Salesforce say’s that by using the Lightning App Builder, companies can drag-and-drop Lightning Components like a knowledge sidebar into Service Cloud.

The Lightning Service Console addition, which provides what the company calls a, “unified desktop experience for customer service agents,” has had several new capabilities added to it.

Case Kanban is added to provide a visual dashboard of cases in queue, Community Agent 360 provides context to the agent using it, whilst Federated Search, as you would expect, makes it easier to quickly find records across Salesforce and external data sources. Macro Builder gives users the ability to create “reusable macros” for specific customer service scenarios.

“Every company recognizes the importance of providing good customer service. But for smaller companies, setting up a new contact center is often overwhelming and for bigger companies, they are often constrained by old, legacy systems,” said Rebecca Wettemann, VP, Research, Nucleus Research. “With today’s announcement, Salesforce is making it much easier for companies all sizes to provide differentiated service.”

Service Out-of-the-Box, Lightning App Builder for Service, Lightning Service Console, Federated Search, and Case Kanban, are now all generally available for all edition’s of Service Cloud at no extra cost.

Macro Builder will arrive in the second half of 2017, for no extra cost, Service Cloud Mobile app for iOS and Android will pilot in the second half of 2017, for no extra cost, and Community Agent 360 is available at no extra cost with a Customer Community Cloud license.