AWS launches P3 instances for Amazon EC2

With 125 teraflops of single-precision, and 62 teraflops of double-precision floating point performance, there’s plenty of big numbers floating about.

The next generation of the Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud GPU instances are coming to the market with the company pitching them as the most powerful GPU instances available in the cloud.

The P3 instances are designed for compute-intensive applications that require massive parallel floating point performance, such as machine learning, computational fluid dynamics, computational finance, seismic analysis, molecular modelling, genomics, and autonomous vehicle systems – all key areas of interest for AWS looking forward.

“When we launched our P2 instances last year, we couldn’t believe how quickly people adopted them,” said Matt Garman, Vice President of Amazon EC2. “Most of the machine learning in the cloud today is done on P2 instances, yet customers continue to be hungry for more powerful instances. By offering up to 14 times better performance than P2 instances, P3 instances will significantly reduce the time involved in training machine learning models, providing agility for developers to experiment, and optimizing machine learning without requiring large investments in on-premises GPU clusters. In addition, high performance computing applications will benefit from up to 2.7 times improvement in double-precision floating point performance.”

AWS says that the P3 instances allow customers to build and deploy advanced applications with up to 14 times better performance than the previous generation and are the first instances to include NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPUs, up to eight of them in fact.

The P3 instances can provide up to one petaflop of mixed-precision, 125 teraflops of single-precision, and 62 teraflops of double-precision floating point performance, as well as 300 GB/s second-generation NVIDIA NVLink interconnect. The instance also feature up to 64 vCPUs based on custom Intel XEON E5 processors, 488 GB of DRAM, and 25 Gbps of dedicated aggregate network bandwidth using the Elastic Network Adapter.

P3 instances can be launched from the AWS Management Console, AWS Command Line Interface, and AWS SDKs.