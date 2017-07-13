Box continues European cloud expansion amid boardroom changes

Ex-SAP cloud boss and former employee of Apple, IBM, & Cisco join leadership roles.

Changes are afoot at Box with the appointment of a new Chief Operating Officer, and a leader for the DACH region.

Dan Levin, who had been serving as President and COO and had been at the company for seven years, is stepping down to be replaced by Stephanie Carullo. Levin will remain on the Box Board of Directors.

“With more than 25 years of leadership experience driving global sales strategy and execution for some of the world’s leading technology companies, Stephanie is perfectly suited to head Box’s operations and go-to-market strategy,” said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box.

“Dan has been an incredible leader and his commitment to strategic and operational discipline will always be part of Box’s DNA. We can’t thank him enough for his mentorship, guidance and hard work in growing Box from 50 employees to more than 1,600 today.”

Carullo has a CV littered with big name companies such as IBM in Australia, Telstra, Cisco, and Apple.

Box also announced the appointment of Per Stritich as VP for DACH, covering Germany Austria, and Switzerland, whilst also opening an office in Munich.

“We’ve seen increasing opportunities at large organisations across Europe,” said David Benjamin, Box senior vice president and general manager of EMEA.

“By focusing on meeting DACH’s sophisticated compliance requirements, we’ve removed the traditional barriers to cloud adoption. We’re thrilled that Per has come on board to maximize the opportunity and help move organisations from all industries to the cloud. We’ve strategically opened our newest office in Munich to expand our reach into Germany, Austria, and Switzerland –where we’ve identified opportunities for growth.”

The company said that its European expansion has been made possible by the launch of Box’s compliance and regulation solutions.

Stritich comes from the position of VP of EMEA at OneLogin, previously holding the role of VP and Head of Cloud at SAP South Europe, running SAP’s cloud portfolio.