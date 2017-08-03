Cloudreach acquires US cloud analytics firm to expand software offering

Acquisition is the company’s first strategic buy.

Cloudreach has acquired Cloudamize as part of its expansion into the North American markets.

The UK headquartered company, which is majority owned by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities, plans to use the majority stake buy of the Philadelphia-based company to form a new business unit within Cloudreach.

The idea behind it is to scale the company’s cloud analytics platform and partner ecosystem.

Cloudreach said that the combined company will have a “major presence” in North America, the UK, and operations in six other countries, and that “substantial investment” is planned for the new software business unit to develop an independent Cloudamize partner ecosystem, and accelerate product development.

Cloudamize’s technology used high-fidelity analytics and automation in order to help improve scoping, configuring, and migrating to cloud infrastructure. It’s customer list includes the likes of ESPN, and the Salvation Army.

“Today we take the next exciting step in our quest to accelerate intelligent cloud adoption with software enablement of services. When we started our partnership with Blackstone, one of the key priorities was to software-enable all our products.” said Pontus Noren, CEO of Cloudreach.

“Combining Cloudamize’s industry leading cloud analytics and migration automation with Cloudreach’s expertise will make it easier for our customers to adopt cloud quickly, efficiently, and at scale. Ultimately it’s all about enabling enterprises to innovate using the power provided by hyperscale cloud platforms either through Cloudreach’s services or via our growing independent partner ecosystem.”

Cloudreach is described as being a “born-in-the-cloud” software enabled services business that focuses on integrating and operating cloud technologies. Its customer list includes the likes of BP, Volkswagen Financial Services and Hearst.

“Joining forces with Cloudreach accelerates the vision I had when I originally founded Cloudamize -empowering the enterprise with analytics and automation to simplify cloud decision making,” said Khushboo Shah, Cloudamize founder and chairman.

“When we first launched Cloudamize, we saw an opportunity to automate the tedious and manual process of discovering applications and infrastructure, building migration plans, and determining best possible cloud configurations for optimal performance. I am thrilled to combine efforts with Cloudreach as it’s time we move the market beyond the brute-force manpower-intensive processes of the past and help our customers focus instead on maximizing the value of their cloud deployments.”

Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.