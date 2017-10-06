GE selects AWS as preferred cloud partner for digital transformation

General Electric aims to improve digital transformation using Amazon Web Services.

General Electric (GE) has chosen Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider.

GE aims to improve digital transformation by changing its focus from operating data centres in house, to developing innovative ideas as it choose AWS as its cloud provider.

Many of the company businesses including GE Power, Healthcare and Transportation already run their cloud applications through, AWS after GE began an enterprise-wide migration in 2014.

Over 2,000 applications have already been migrated to AWS cloud system, leveraging AWS data analytics and machine learning services to better businesses.

The company is said to believe that moving services to AWS will improve businessoperations and innovation. Chris Drumgoole, Chief Technology Officer and Corporate Vice President at General Electric said: “Adopting a cloud-first strategy with AWS is helping our IT teams get out of the business of building and running data centers and refocus our resources on innovation as we undergo one of the largest and most important transformations in GE history.”

Estimations from the American company predict the internet market for industrial businesses will be worth around $225bn a year over the next three years. With this in mind, the company has committed to making itself a digital business.

Drumgoole said: “We chose AWS as the preferred cloud provider for GE because AWS’s industry leading cloud services have allowed us to push the boundaries, think big, and deliver better outcomes for GE.”

Enterprises and companies around the world are migrating services to cloud providers, such as AWS or Microsoft Azure. By using AWS as its main cloud provider the company hopes it will be able to improve overall outcomes and AWS wants to help GE and its businesses improve their digital transformation through AWS.

Mike Clayville, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial sales at AWS said: “GE has been at the forefront of cloud adoption, and we’ve been impressed with the pace, scope and innovative approach they’ve taken in their journey to AWS.

“We are honoured that GE has chosen AWS as their preferred cloud provider and we’re looking forward to helping them as they continue their digital industrial transformation.”