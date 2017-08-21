Huge gender pay gap in cloud computing revealed

In some cases, women will be earning less than half of what a man could earn.

Finding the perfect job isn’t easy, and even if you do find it there’s no guarantee that the salary will live up to expectations.

Fortunately, for experts working in the cloud industry, that isn’t too big of a problem as the average salaries for key cloud IT roles are all around $100,000 and above.

The highest paying salaries, on average, are Enterprise Architect ($138,051), Senior Solutions Architect ($132,092), and Solutions architect ($122,593).

That’s according to PayScale’s report on the highest paying cloud computing jobs in 2017.

Read more: Highest Paying Jobs in Cloud 2017

In terms of the company that pays the best bonuses it is Red Hat that comes out on top, the open source company pays on average bonuses of $24,000, Amazon.com comes in at $22,000, Microsoft $21,000, and Cisco at $20,719.

Although Red Hat may pay the best bonuses, the company doesn’t pay the best salary, with the average salary standing at $117,447, although that is higher than Google at $115,630.

Amazon’s average pay ranges from $93,756 – $164,457, whilst IBM’s range is greater – from $77,419 to $174,918 and Oracle’s ranges from $80,267 – $207,875.

Curiously, AT&T comes out on top with the average salary from $115,268-$248,323, whilst General Electric’s median salary is $204,878.

Unfortunately, there’s also a noticeable pay divide across the different sections. In terms of bonuses, men on average will see bonuses of $12,325 and women $9,745. The median hourly rates sees women earning $21.82 and men more than double that at $53.64.

Median salary doesn’t make for pretty reading either, with men seeing salaries of $119,111, and women much less at $101,341.

Commission’s for women are also lower. Median commission for men is $35,250, whereas women could expect to see less than half of that at $15,000.

Another day and another survey of salaries that reveals a disgraceful pay gap between men and women. Whilst these tech companies talk a good game of gender equality, they are constantly found to be coming up short.