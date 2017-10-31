Google Cloud lures enterprises with direct data centre connections

Move is part of the company’s game plan for catching up in the enterprise cloud market.

Google Cloud’s networking capabilities are being expanded so that customers have more ways to connect to private data centres that are run by the tech company.

The previously reported upon Dedicated Interconnect Service has now entered general availability, meaning that customers will be able to create private connections between their own data centre and Google’s network.

The service was pitched last month and it’ll be available from 39 locations, with four having been added with the release of of it into GA. Atlanta, Mumbai, Munich, and Montreal join the other 35 locations.

Equinix is also now a partner, meaning that Dedicated Interconnect will be available in a wide range of markets around the world in the future – details are a little thin on the ground.

Google’s second announcement comes in the shape of the Cloud Router Global Routing feature that is designed to make any Google Cloud subnet available worldwide – through the Dedicated Interconnect.

Basically, this means that a customer in a Dedicated Interconnect supported region will be able to connect their private data centre to a selected Google network and access all of its cloud applications.

It’s part of the company’s game plan for catching up in the enterprise cloud market, which is looking at something of a hybrid cloud dominated future. Google’s been fleshing out this strategy with its recent deal with Cisco, which means that customers will be able to move applications between Cisco’s data centres and the Google Cloud Platform.

The other big cloud players have also been fleshing out their portfolios with hybrid cloud offerings – BT and AWS are now working together and other cloud providers have also had private and dedicated connections set up through data centre partners.