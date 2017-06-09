Huawei & Avanade expand hybrid cloud portfolios with Microsoft Azure Stack

Huawei & Avanade have both separately delved into expanding their hybrid cloud portfolios through Microsoft’s Azure Stack.

Huawei has unveiled plans to expand its server product offering by delivering a Hybrid Cloud solution for Microsoft’s Azure Stack.

Microsoft’s hybrid cloud, which is currently powered by Huawei’s servers and switches, will include the new solution as a way to give enterprise and service providers a way to deploy Azure services on-premises.

It is expected to be embedded with Azure so enterprises can also improve their digital transformation and make hybrid cloud adoption easier.

The solution, engineered by both Huawei and Microsoft, is designed from the same architecture and user interface as Azure and offers a built-in integration between Huawei’s eSight management software and Azure Stack.

Qiu Long, President of IT Server Product Line, Huawei said: “Combining Huawei’s competitive strength in server hardware with Microsoft’s cloud expertise, the ground-breaking Huawei Hybrid Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack is an ideal option for enterprises moving to hybrid cloud.”

Huawei’s hybrid cloud includes a FusionServer feature, which is built for cloud computing, big data and HPC application deployment.

The new solution is expected to help business owners transform their business with automated services, critical data on-premises, new services and cloud-native applications with reduced costs.

Another company that also announced collaboration with Microsoft earlier this week is Avanade. The company revealed that it will be selling Microsoft Azure Stack hardware on consumption-based or pre-purchased pricing model availability.

In an interview with The Register, An Avanade spokesperson said: “We have partnered with a leading data centre hardware solution provider and a leading network equipment company to manufacture the hardware.

“That hardware will include a space-constrained turnkey Azure Stack with four nodes in 6U, the second is a density/ capacity optimised Azure Stack with four nodes in 8U. Both are expandable to the full 12 node maximum.”

Avanade is expected to offer the hardware at its data centres or remote locations and will be made available from later this year, which will also be offered through Accenture’s Cloud Platform (ACP).