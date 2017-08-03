Delphix drives down disastrous data disruption with Dynamic Data cloud platform

Customers wanting to move to Microsoft Azure to get support from Delphix.

Delphix is now offering supper for Microsoft Azure through its Dynamic Data Platform.

The offering is said to offer enterprises the ability to streamline cloud migration projects, speed up cloud development and testing, and to reduce the cost and complexity of apps in the cloud and across hybrid environments.

Delphix’s move comes as Microsoft Azure’s popularity grows, as shown by the company’s recent financial results, so the company is hoping that it can help enterprises with their cloud migration projects and the management of their data across various locations.

To help remedy the potential problem of a lack of access to data, due to it being spread far and wide, the Delphix Dynamic Data Platform for Microsoft Azure is said to enable the “rapid provisioning of data,” from on-premises to cloud environments with continuous data synchronisation across landscapes.

“Delphix enables fast, secure migration of data to the cloud and a platform to access the right data at the right time,” said Chris Cook, CEO of Delphix. “Through this collaboration with Microsoft, we will help our customers maximise their cloud

investment and realise the promised benefits of speed, agility and lower costs – while maintaining data privacy and security. Delphix will help our customers optimize every aspect of their cloud journey with help from Microsoft.”

The Delphix Dynamic Data Platform, which is now available, is designed to give enterprises the ability to virtualise, manage, and secure data through an integrated platform.

The company says that its unique ability is offering data pods, which are basically personalised virtual data environments. The idea being that it will speed up app development, cloud migration, and governance projects.

Delphix says that the benefits of the platform include being able to treat data like code by recording every change and reverting back to any point in time.

“We designed the Delphix Dynamic Data Platform as a direct response to the existing barriers to cloud migration, governance and agile development projects to give data consumers the ability to have access to the data they need, without waiting,” said the CEO of Delphix. “We are bringing a unique platform to market that enables our customers to break down the silos of data and to provide fast, secure and flexible access to data environments to move the business faster.”