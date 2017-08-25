Hitachi Data Systems simplifies hybrid cloud with a little help from VMware

Improvements also made to the company’s hyperconverged platform – Unified Compute Platform HC

Hitachi Data Systems has revealed a new software-defined data centre rack-scale platform that’s powered by VMware Cloud Foundation.

The Hitachi subsidiary says that its latest solution will help customers to embrace hybrid cloud and give them the “freedom to optimise their IT investments,” through the use of private and public clouds.

The UCP RS can be deployed either as an integrated SDDC stack or users can build their own using Hitachi’s sVAN ready node and VMware software.

In addition to the Hitachi UCP RS, the company has also improved its hyper converged system – Unified Compute Platform HC – is now enabled with non-volatile memory and the sixth generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors. The idea being that there will be greater performance and reduced operating costs.

“Our deep, collaborative partnership with VMware has led to the creation of powerful systems and innovative solutions that help our customers modernize their IT environments and put data at the center of their business,” said Bob Madaio, vice president of Integrated Solution Marketing at Hitachi.

“With the launch of our UCP RS in addition to advancements in our hyper converged UCP HC, Hitachi is empowering our customers to transform their IT environments, accelerate hybrid cloud deployments and further their digital business initiatives.”

The UCP RS platform was developed with VMware so that the fully integrated, turnkey solution should be able to deliver reliable IT infrastructure for hybrid cloud workloads.

The platform is said to be capable of automating provisioning, managing and monitoring for SDDCs, and providing a faster time to market. The offering is now available to all customers.

Read more: Rackspace teams up with VMware to ease data centre to cloud migrations

John Gilmartin, vice president and general manager, Integrated Systems, VMware said, “Hitachi’s strong track record of innovation led them to be recognized as VMware Global Innovation OEM Partner of the Year at VMware Partner Leadership Summit 2017. This new Hitachi UCP RS solution powered by VMware Cloud Foundation is no exception. The solution improves productivity, delivers faster time to business value and accelerates the customer’s ability to realize the true power of their data.”