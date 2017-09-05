HPE continues shopping spree with Cloud Technology Partners acquisition

HPE’s consulting capabilities to be augmented by the acquisition.

Fresh from completing its software merger with Micro Focus, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has now decided to acquire Cloud Technology Partners.

The purpose of the acquisition is said to be to strengthen HPE’s consulting capabilities, which comes in the form of HPE Pointnext – HPE’s IT services organisation that’s designed to make Hybrid IT simpler whilst “powering the Intelligent Edge.”

HPE said that the announcement of intent to acquire Cloud Technology Partners (CTP) will increase its own expertise in helping clients move to the cloud, innovate on the cloud and operate the cloud.

CTP, which was founded in 2010, helps IT organisations to decide which applications are best suited to public and private clouds and helps them to complete the migration.

CTP also offers a Managed Cloud Control suite of managed services that helps users to achieve governance, risk and regulatory compliance, as well as automating the “reconciliation of actual cloud spend back to the projected TCO savings,” according to HPE.

HPE said in its announcement that: “CTP’s consulting, design and operational advisory services for cloud environments will strengthen our Hybrid IT consulting expertise in a fast growing market. Spending on the Hybrid IT Consulting and Cloud Native Development segments is approximately $6 billion today, growing at over 18 percent (Source: McKinsey, February 2017).

“Together, we will be even better positioned to capitalize on this market trend. The CTP team has built strong customer momentum and will be able to accelerate that momentum by leveraging HPE’s global brand and go-to-market.”

HPE is continuing to go down the route of wanting to be a “trusted advisor” that can guide customers through their IT journeys. The intended acquisition of CTP adds a cloud agnostic company with experience across platforms such as AWS, Azure and Google, to HPE’s portfolio of services.

No financial details have been revealed.