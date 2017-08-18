Microsoft & HashiCorp partner to improve Terraform integration with Azure

Another boost to Microsoft’s hybrid cloud strategy should make it easier for customers to adopt Azure.

Microsoft and HashiCorp are working together to integrate the Terraform infrastructure management platform software with Azure.

The HashiCorp Terraform technology is one of the more popular in the market and is used by many of the largest companies in the world to do things such as build, change, and version cloud and on-premises infrastructure.

The benefit to Microsoft is that it should help increase adoption of the Azure cloud platform, given that Terraform is a popular tool among developers.

The platform gives developers the ability to provision compute infrastructure using code across on-premises and cloud environments, perfect for the hybrid cloud strategy that Microsoft is building.

Microsoft and HashiCorp say that the collaboration is a sign of a broadening the number of Azure services that can be provisioned with Terraform, and will allow the users of the platform to adopt the workflow they are familiar with across Azure and on-prem.

“A key element of our mission is to enable organizations to provision, secure, connect, and run applications on the infrastructure of their choice,” said David McJannet, CEO of HashiCorp.

“As an ever-larger number of Global 2000 organizations adopt cloud infrastructure, Microsoft Azure is seeing tremendous growth. Through this collaboration, our Terraform customers can confidently utilize their provisioning tool of choice on the world-class Azure infrastructure.”

The collaboration is not the first time the companies have worked together as the two have already set up Terraform Provider for Azure as well as a joint go-to-market effort.

“It is critically important that we help our customers with their cloud adoption efforts, and providing the tools they will need to be successful is vital,” said Corey Sanders, head of product for Azure Compute, Microsoft Corp.

“For our mutual customers, the commitment between HashiCorp Terraform and Microsoft to deliver deeper support for Microsoft Azure will help to accelerate the adoption of Azure as a core element of their hybrid cloud architecture.”