Rackspace to offer managed Pivotal Cloud Foundry

Rackspace takes its first step into the managed platform space.

Rackspace and Pivotal are partnering to offer a managed Pivotal Cloud Foundry to enterprise customers. Marking Rackspace’s first managed platform offering.

Announced at the Rackspace::Solve conference in New York, the two companies say that the new solution will help customers to quickly build and deploy applications at scale from the Pivotal Cloud Foundry.

Rackspace will manage the cloud offering on any private or public cloud, in addition to customer-owned infrastructure.

“Fortune 500 customers using Pivotal Cloud Foundry to build, deploy, and run their legacy and cloud-native apps have experienced 2,000 percent increase in developer productivity, as well as a 50 percent reduction in IT costs due to platform automation,” said Bill Cook, president and chief operating officer, Pivotal.

“Since moving at startup speeds is on the minds of every business and government organization, the collaboration between Pivotal and Rackspace would provide customers the option to manage their cloud environment, so they can focus on rapidly shipping code.”

The managed cloud services provider says that it will deploy and operate a fully-managed PCF across any infrastructure that the customer wants.

Benefits of choosing this are said to be; support throughout the year, multi-cloud capability, and on-demand expertise.

“Most organizations want to deliver application features more quickly and efficiently while modernizing their architectures, but getting there isn’t always easy,” said Brannon Lacey, vice president of applications and platforms at Rackspace. “Pivotal Cloud Foundry is a valuable platform that can help businesses achieve their development goals more effectively. Managed Pivotal Cloud Foundry from Rackspace makes this technology, and its benefits, accessible to developers in organizations of all types and sizes, regardless of their expertise and experience with the platform.”

“Managed Pivotal Cloud Foundry is Rackspace’s first step into the managed platform space, as we move up the stack to solutions that customers want our help with,” continued Lacey. “It is a solution that helps customers get up and running on Pivotal Cloud Foundry quickly and stay up and running, with operational support and proactive monitoring. This way, in-house teams can focus on innovation and getting out to market quickly while Rackspace handles the backend.”

The offering is available now for customers in all regions.