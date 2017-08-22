Red Hat, Microsoft simplify containers for hybrid clouds

The two companies extend their strategic alliance to make containers simpler for businesses to use.

Microsoft and Red Hat want to make containers easier for businesses to use, so the two will work together to provide hybrid cloud solutions fit for use.

Included in the expansion of the two companies’ alliance will be native support for Windows Server containers on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, OpenShift Dedicated on Microsoft Azure, and SQL Server on Enterprise Linux and OpenShift.

The companies say that the additions will “simplify container technologies to help enterprise customers increase agility and drive digital transformation using hybrid cloud.”

Windows Server containers on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform is designed to remove the challenges posed by businesses not being standardised on a single infrastructure stack whilst using containerised applications to run their mission-critical apps.

Windows Server containers will be natively supported on OpenShift, which offers Docker and Kubernetes.

Matthew Hicks, vice president, Software Engineering, OpenShift and Management, Red Hat, said: “Alongside Microsoft, Red Hat is providing a way for organizations to truly make the technology choices that matter to them, from containerized workloads to public cloud services, without adding an equal burden of complexity.

“Combined with our integrated support teams, we’re able to offer an achievable pathway to digital transformation that offers the capabilities, flexibility and choice required to power the future of enterprise IT.”

The companies also want to make the infrastructure management of cloud-native applications and the container platforms that power them simpler. To do this, the companies will be offering OpenShift Dedicated on Azure.

SQL Server on Red Hat Enterprise Linux and OpenShift is also coming and so will SQL Server for Linux, which will be available soon on Red Hat Enterprise Linux and OpenShift.

Read more: Red Hat CEO on being an open source zealot

John Gossman, Lead Azure Architect, Microsoft Corp: “Microsoft and Red Hat are aligned in our commitment to bring enterprise customers the hybrid cloud solutions they need to modernize their businesses as they shift to operate in a cloud-native world. Today, we’re extending this commitment as we again join forces to bring fully interoperable solutions that simplify container adoption and help customers make the most of their hybrid cloud strategies.”