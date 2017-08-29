VMware Cloud on AWS goes live, bolsters hybrid cloud security

This link between AWS and VMware is set to break down barriers in cloud migration, making enterprise IT teams more formidable.

At VMworld 2017, VMware and AWS announced the news that VMware Cloud is now available on AWS, with the original bond forged between the companies in October 2016.

The VMware software-defined data center has joined AWS Cloud, enhancing customers’ abilities to run applications by breaking down barriers in cloud migration.

This move targets the enhancement of processes within enterprise IT, boosting the efficiency of processes by providing an all-encompassing environment. VMware will be in charge of this new capability in terms of its delivery and the on-demand sale of the service

Increasing interest has been noted regarding organisations across the industries looking to engage with AWS Cloud in the same way, using AWS in sync with their own offerings in a neutral environment.

Pat Gelsinger, chief executive officer, VMware, said “VMware and AWS are empowering enterprise IT and operations teams to add value to their businesses through the combination of VMware enterprise capabilities and the breadth and depth of capabilities and scale of the AWS Cloud, providing them a platform for any application… VMware Cloud on AWS gives customers a seamlessly integrated hybrid cloud that delivers the same architecture, capabilities, and operational experience across both their vSphere-based on-premises environment and AWS.”

This new union forms a platform for potentially any application, making VMware a formidable software as a service (SaaS) provider.

In light of this, security is a key focus area, and Gemalto has announced the arrival of its SafeNet security solutions that will be provided to VMware Cloud on AWS customers. These solutions specifically target encryption and key management, arming customers with the ability to put client-side protection in place.

Implementation of these solutions will simplify security processes with new methods including tokenisation for example, enhancing data visibility and subsequently improving compliance.

Todd Moore, senior vice president of Encryption Products at Gemalto, said: “Companies gain elasticity and speed to market with the cloud, but often want to maintain control over the security of their data. With Gemalto, VMware Cloud on AWS customers have one data protection solution making it easier to monitor and track all of their activities.”

This is a crucial moment in time for improvements in data protection, with the new GDPR regulation now looming on the horizon with under a year until its arrival. Organisations could face crippling fines based on compliance shortcomings.

“Working across multiple cloud services is becoming the norm. Using a centralized system helps companies take a preventative approach to security instead of reactive one by getting a better understanding of where the data resides, how it is being used and the current threats to privileged users,” said Moore.

With organisations facing a constantly growing volume of threats, reacting to individual attacks is no longer viable, and ways of stemming the flow must be looked to.

Mark Lohmeyer, vice president, products, Cloud Platforms Business Unit, VMware, said: “VMware Cloud on AWS provides customers a seamlessly integrated hybrid cloud offering that gives customers the SDDC experience from the leader in private cloud, running on the leading public cloud provider, AWS.