IBM Cloud lands on Docker Enterprise Edition

Docker containers can now move their existing applications to the cloud more quickly.

IBM is cosying up to Docker by expanding its relationship with the container technology company.

The partnership between the two is aimed at making it easier to modernise applications with the Docker Enterprise Edition (EE) offering combined with IBM Cloud, software and services.

Docker EE for IBM Cloud will give users the ability to bring up a Docker environment so

that they can put existing workloads into containers that will then run on the IBM Cloud.

Big Blue is also going to participate in the Docker Modernize Traditional Applications program, the goal of which is to help customers to modernise their applications. The

final part of the agreement will see certified IBM software become available in the Docker Store.

Jason McGee, VP & CTO, Cloud Platform at IBM, said: “For the past several years, we have collaborated with Docker to help customers realize the benefits of containers. Since then, we have expanded our work together to deliver the value of Docker and its container platform to customers in new, secure and powerful ways, whether they are running in the cloud or on IBM Systems, or a mixture of both.

“Why is this important? As more companies look to migrate critical infrastructure and workloads to the cloud, they need to do so in a way that is efficient, secure, and cost effective. You may have already found that containers are the perfect solution, especially when moving from one computing environment, such as a physical machine in a data center, to a public cloud.

These new aspects of our partnership enable customers use Docker containers to more quickly move their existing applications to the cloud. Then, they can easily extend them using IBM Cloud services to help them innovate faster, build more intelligent solutions and compete.”