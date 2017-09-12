IBM embraces VMware’s HCX technologies in the cloud

Among the three announcements made at VMworld Europe 2017, HCX Technologies is a new way to utilise the cloud platform.

VMware has announced that the IBM Cloud will use its HCX Technologies to create a seamless cloud platform for customers.

VMware’s HCX technologies are designed to ensure information exchange and application mobility between IT systems, such as on premises to be moved off premises onto the cloud.

Unlike the days of shutting down systems to calibrate data centres, the use of HCX technologies minimises the time taken to migrate applications, eliminating the downtime and refactoring processes. With this development, customers can modernise data centres but still keep business continuity.

Alongside migration between systems and ease of accessibility, the technology will enable a multi-cloud system and multi-site application migration and portability.

HCX Technologies will be used in partnership with IBM Cloud. Customers using the system can exchange data between on premises and the cloud applications wherever they are, on any device.

It was announced at VMworld Europe 2017 that Intel are one of the first companies to sign up to HCX Technologies. Intel will combine IBM Cloud with VMware cloud foundation to guarantee all client data is integrated onto a global cloud.

Provides operational support to enable efficient cloud migration and protect the integrity of applications at the origination and destination cloud.

With the technology customers can securely extend data centres to the cloud while maintaining the same authority and control. Technology creates a secure, high performance and highly reliable hybrid system that interconnects with multiple sites.

VMware’s ethos to HCX technologies is to be on “Any Cloud Application Portability.” David Kinney, Senior Vice President IBM, said: “By combining IBM cloud with VMware cloud foundation will ensure all client data is integrated into a global cloud.”

Initially, HCX Technologies will be available for IBM, through VMware Cloud Providers, the technology enables customers to modernise data centres with the most current VMware SDDC offerings while maintaining business continuity application uptime, network architectures and performance.