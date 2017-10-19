Nokia, AWS bring AI, IoT & 5G into cloud migration mix

AWS, Nokia are joining hands in a strategic partnership.

Nokia and AWS are set to work together on making the transition to cloud easier for CSPs and enterpises, with IoT, 5G, and machine learning just some of the tech buzzwords being brought into the mix thanks to the new strategic partnership.

Four key areas of collaboration form the backbone of the agreement between Nokia and AWS, all geared towards creating powerful solutions which will help service providers to implement cloud strategies faster than ever before.

“Service providers are accelerating their migration to AWS in order to drive innovation for their customers and deliver lower total cost of IT to their organizations,” said Terry Wise, Global Vice President of Channels and Alliances at AWS.

“We are excited to partner with Nokia to accelerate cloud transformation for service providers, and enable the digital transformation journey for our mutual large enterprise customers.”

Bringing in the first round of tech buzzwords, the two companies will work together to generate new 5G and Edge Cloud strategies and guidance for customers, this will include reference architectures that aim to help both service providers and enterprises.

Nokia will also give support to service providers in their AWS implementation strategy, offering a complete suite of services including consulting, design, integration, migration and operation for infrastructure and applications.

User experience is also a key area of focus set out in the shared strategy, with the two companies looking to bring an improved user experience for Nuage Networks SD-WAN customers who use AWS. Enterprises will be able to benefit from this seamless integration with AWS and launch secure branch connectivity in hybrid environments with “Single Pane of Glass” capabilities.

The last area of focus will involve the Internet of Things, with Nokia and AWS set to commercialise IoT use cases with AWS Greengrass, Amazon Machine Learning, Nokia Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) and Nokia IMPACT platform.

“The 4th Industrial Revolution requires a tighter integration between the IT and networking infrastructure worlds. Our collaboration with AWS will accelerate the migration of service provider applications to the cloud and enable us to forge new opportunities together by delivering on next-generation connectivity and cloud services,” said Kathrin Buvac, Nokia’s Chief Strategy Officer.

“This is a wide-ranging collaboration, spanning our services capabilities in application migration, SD-WAN from Nuage Networks, 5G, and IoT, allowing new growth opportunities for our top customers across both the service provider and large enterprise market segments.”