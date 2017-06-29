Cloud Back to Home

Nutanix makes hybrid play with Google Cloud

Increase / Decrease text size
Nutanix
Previous ArticleDimension Data brings machine learning to the Tour de France
Next ArticleWhen it comes to getting more women in STEM, we must rethink everything

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Business Intelligence vs. Operational Intelligence: Why OI beats BI in the connected world
2 hours ago
Putting AI into action – A practical guide to move beyond the hype
3 hours ago
OVH gets €400 million in funding, plans two more UK data centres
3 hours ago
When it comes to getting more women in STEM, we must rethink everything
4 hours ago
Nutanix makes hybrid play with Google Cloud
4 hours ago
Dimension Data brings machine learning to the Tour de France
4 hours ago
NatWest banks on AI for new RegTech
7 hours ago
Equinix expands global footprint with $92m Frankfurt data centre
7 hours ago
Equinix retains crown as world’s largest colo
8 hours ago
Real world IoT: refined
10 hours ago
Top takeaways from Cisco Live
22 hours ago
Microsoft scam calls: Four arrests made in UK
1 day ago
Salesforce forges a path for Einstein to dominate the enterprise
1 day ago
The digital revolution – on your own terms
1 day ago
Intel delivers new 64-layer SSD tech for cloud computing
1 day ago
Egnyte moves into cloud-based data protection with real-time analytics
1 day ago