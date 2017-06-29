Nutanix makes hybrid play with Google Cloud

Nutanix and Google Cloud form partnership to simplify hybrid cloud adoption for enterprise customers that deploy strategies in their business.

Google has partnered with Nutanix to help simplify hybrid cloud adoption for businesses.

The partnership enables both companies to manage and deploy cloud-based and traditional enterprise applications to deliver a unified public cloud-based service. This will merge Nutanix’s environment with Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

Enterprises are likely to adopt hybrid cloud strategies based on the assistance they offer for developer teams to release software faster and also target the best cloud environment for their application. Whilst many companies also face regulatory and compliance demands that demand data be kept on-premises.

Although, the applications often come with challenges. This is why the hyperconverged infrastructure company and Google Cloud have come together to enable enterprise customers to leverage the combined power of the two services.

The two companies will together consider the technology opportunities for building and operating hybrid clouds to then combine the best of private cloud architectures and scalable public cloud environments.

The services customers will be able to leverage include One-Click Hybrid Operations with Nutanix Calm for GCP, which allows users to manage applications between GCP and Nutanix cloud environments.

The HCI company will also offer its Xi Cloud Services on GCP, giving customers the opportunity to extend their data centre environment to GCP that will also generate traditional Mode 1 and Mode 2 applications.

This partnership also delivers Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS support for hybrid Kubernetes environments that run Google’s Container Engine in the cloud. It will also include a Kubernetes cluster on Nutanix on-premises, providing customers with the opportunity to deploy portable application blueprints.

Nan Boden, Head of GTP, Google Cloud said: “With this strategic alliance with Nutanix, Google is addressing one of the most pressing technology challenges faced by enterprises- the ability to manage hybrid cloud applications without sacrificing security or scalability.

“Partners like Nutanix are essential for us to build a thriving ecosystem and help enterprises innovate faster.”

The companies will also collaborate on IoT edge computing use cases, whereby customers can leverage Nutanix for GCP-based IoT applications using TensorFlow for edge processing.

Nutanix Calm and Google Cloud Platform will be available for use together from the beginning of 2018.