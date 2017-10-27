DevOps becomes key for IT transformation in the UK

Private and hybrid cloud set for increased use at higher levels than public cloud.

DevOps is being embraced by UK businesses as they look to keep up with customer demand and disruptive competitors.

That’s according to a study by SUSE which looked into how businesses are using DevOps, containerisation, and cloud to drive IT transformation.

The study found that 96% of UK respondents view DevOps as part of their future IT strategy, whilst 75% plan to modify their app development and delivery to a DevOps model.

On the cloud front it was found that 91% of UK respondents would ideally go from development in a public cloud environment in private cloud, while 28% have already migrated from private to public in the past 12 months.

Surprisingly, only 41% said they would increase use of the public cloud, whilst 65% would be increasingly using hybrid cloud and 62% private cloud. According to the report, the key drivers of this include things like improving productivity of programmers and developers (60%), along with improving business agility and innovation (60%), and due to cost reduction or budget constraints (59%).

This seems to suggest that many are considering private and hybrid cloud the way to go due not so much for security reasons, but for the aforementioned reasons.

“Faced with increasing customer demands and industry disruption, IT leaders in the UK are rethinking their approach and searching for the best way to quickly increase agility and speed while keeping costs down,” said Danny Rowark, ‎regional director EMEA West at SUSE.

“Cloud is a clear enabler for UK businesses with many implementing cloud- and DevOps-first strategies to underpin wide scale digital transformation. Open source solutions can play a key role in enabling organisations to successfully implement these strategies. They provide an agile and sustainable infrastructure to support transformation, reducing costs and offering freedom from vendor lock-in without compromising on security or user experience.”

Of the more than 1,400 IT professionals surveyed, 20% said that they had already deployed OpenStack at their company, with 42% currently testing.