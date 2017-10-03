HPE cloud platform promises digital factory transformation

HPE hopes to better application manufacturing with new platform, how will this work?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced the launch of a new platform that simplifies application deployment.

HPE launched Express Application Platform, which is an on-premises cloud solution that is integrated with Cloud28+ and allows manufacturers to accelerate digital factory transformation, whilst avoiding disruption of their on-going operations.

Using the new application, HPE hopes to simplify application deployment in manufacturing plants. The platform allows manufacturers to install and integrate new applications with just six clicks, which in turn will enhance the factory developments and production lines with simple integration of advanced planning and the internet of things. (IoT).

Traditional applications like Manufacturing Execution Systems are normally a complex process and difficult to modernize. However, many benefits can be seen by digitising manufacturing processes.

Benefits include significant operational savings, more flexibility and new revenue streams. Although hosting applications in the cloud can increase digital innovation it also comes with downfalls, such as leading to data protection, cost and latency problems.

Combining the old and new applications on the Express App Platform – Manufacturing, where they will be on a single platform, will simplify and reduce the need for separate hosting for legacy and special applications.

Volkhard Bregulla, Vice President, Global Manufacturing Industries at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “The Express App Platform – Manufacturing helps customers integrate smart-factory applications into their operations to create an adaptable factory without affecting the current foundation of their on-going business.

“Traditional manufacturing applications support a stable, yet rigid automation of production processes.”

Express Application Platform Manufacturing allows customers to deploy applications from the Cloud28+ catalogue with six clicks, through a seamless automated process. During the process, a built-in back up and disaster recovery application makes sure the best levels of data integrity and availability are in tact.

The aim of Cloud28+ is to give customers a seamless on and off premises experience with a singular platform of shared services and tailored solutions.

HPE’s new platform is available now from HPE in the EMEA region, with availability across the globe scheduled for later this year.