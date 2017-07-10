Oracle continues UK expansion with Government Cloud

New offering has also received the Cyber Essentials stamp of approval.

Oracle is continuing its march on the UK and expanding its presence yet again with the addition of an Oracle UK Government Cloud Region.

The new dedicated UK Government Cloud from Oracle will let any element of the UK government move workloads to the cloud in accordance with security requirements and protocols.

Adding further weight to Oracle’s offering, the UK Government Cloud has also been awarded a Cyber Essentials Plus certificate, certifying Oracle’s public sector cloud solutions as meeting the standards endorsed by the UK Government.“

“At Oracle, security is at the heart of everything we do,” said Dermot O’Kelly, senior vice president and country leader, Oracle UK, Ireland & Israel.

“We understand that the confidentiality, integrity and availability of your information is vital to your business. Security is embedded in Oracle’s “DNA”- within the product, the development cycle, and Cloud Operations practices – to ensure your information remains your information. Mission critical data can only be maintained by having the most stringent security measures in place. Today’s announcements show we share the Government’s commitment to provide the highest possible levels of security.”

Oracle’s pitch for UK government business is just the latest move by the tech giant to capture the lucrative cloud market in the UK.

Mike Parsons, Director General, Capabilities and Resources at the Home Office said, “The security of our data is of paramount importance to us. The solution Oracle has built for us is delivering the security we need, meaning we can confidently begin to move away from our existing on-premise infrastructure and realise the benefits of hosting our business-critical data in the public cloud.”

The news builds on Oracle’s recent plans to expand its UK and EU-Germany regions, which are expected to come online in the second half of this year. Major partnerships with the likes of Imperial College NHS Trust, YellowDog and Birmingham City University bolster Oracle’s cloud presence in the UK, with the software titan also planning to roll out enhancements to next generation IaaS architecture and add a range of IaaS and PaaS cloud services later this year.