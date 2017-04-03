Rackspace launches GSS to make cloud migration easy

Company decides to target enterprise and mid-market customers.

Rackspace has decided to expand its professional services offering with the launch of Global Solutions and Services (GSS).

The idea is to help customers to move workloads away from their data centres and into some of the biggest public and private cloud platforms around, with Rackspace’s help.

The company plans to have its architects and engineers work through GSS in order to assist companies with their planning, design, migration, management, and optimisation of a cloud move.

Rachel Cassidy, VP of Global Solutions and Services, said: “As more businesses look to move IT operations out of the data centre, they recognise that they need help transitioning to multi-cloud models.

“In response to customer demand, we’re expanding our managed cloud portfolio to offer professional services not only to the SMB and mid-market customers we have served for nearly two decades, but also to our fast-growing stable of enterprise customers.”

Although Rackspace has recently spent time boosting its image as a managed cloud provider with Fanatical Support for both Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, it has been keen to stress that it also has plenty of expertise when it comes to other cloud vendors.

The company has recently become a services support partner for Google Cloud Platform and it also offers support for dedicated servers and for three of the major private clouds in VMware, Microsoft, and OpenStack.

Cassidy said: “Rackspace operates one of the largest VMware footprints in the world, and we employ thousands of specialised cloud experts across multiple platforms. With this breadth and depth of expertise, we are uniquely suited to help guide our customers through every phase of their cloud journey.

“We provide everything from front-end assessments and guidance to full migration services and ongoing operational support, depending on the customer’s needs. Our goal is to relieve customers of the complexity of moving to multiple clouds, allowing them to focus on their core business.”

Rackspace GSS is said to be aiming at enterprise and mid-market businesses , for whom it will provide portfolio solution architects, specialist solution architects, and professional services/partner services.

GSS is now available globally.