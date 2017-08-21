Rackspace teams up with VMware to ease data centre to cloud migrations

New private cloud powered by VMware adds to Rackspace’s cloud portfolio.

Rackspace is expanding its private cloud capabilities by revealing one powered by VMware.

The Rackspace Private Cloud powered by VMware will be built on VMware Cloud Foundation, adding to the managed cloud company’s cloud portfolio.

Rackspace says that the new solution will help customers to “enhance the foundational technology that is enabling their move out of the data centre and into the cloud.”

The latest cloud offering from Rackspace is said to enable full software defined data centre capabilities, such as compute, storage, and networking across public and private clouds.

“Provisioning hardware quickly is no longer considered a value for customers, it’s expected,” said Peter FitzGibbon, VP and GM of VMware at Rackspace.

“The enhancement in our VMware private cloud delivery model through VMware Cloud Foundation will provide further value to new and existing Rackspace Private Cloud powered by VMware customers by giving them access to the most streamlined and innovative VMware SDDC capabilities and lifecycle management. We are excited to use VMware Cloud Foundation and look forward to continued innovation on the platform.”

Benefits of the offering are said to be: continuous updates and lifecycle management, the ability to leverage existing VMware investments and being able to offload physical and virtual infrastructure operations.

The continuous updates are said to allow for the most up-to-date VMware capabilities through lifecycle management of VMware components, whilst users will also be given the ability to leverage the control, flexibility, and choice to run VMware as if it were in their own data centre.

Rackspace’s hosted model is said to take away many of the procurement and integration challenges that are faced by IT departments in their own data centres.

“With a decade of proven success in helping customers meet their business demands, VMware and Rackspace are taking another step together to help mutual customers dramatically shorten the path to hybrid cloud,” said Geoffrey Waters, vice president, Global Cloud Sales, VMware.

“VMware Cloud Foundation is the industry’s most advanced cloud infrastructure platform that unlocks the benefits hybrid cloud by establishing a common, simple operational model across private and public. Combined with Rackspace and its renowned Fanatical Support®, together we will add great value to mutual customers in their digital transformation journey.”