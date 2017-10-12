Alibaba Cloud, Red Hat look to boost flexibility with open source

Red Hat extends its offerings across the top public clouds globally.

Alibaba Cloud customers will soon be able to harness the power and flexibility of Red Hat’s open source solutions following a tie-up between the two companies.

The tie-up will see Alibaba Cloud join the Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider program, joining a host of other big name tech companies who offer Red Hat-tested and validated solutions.

In the coming months, Alibaba Cloud customers will have direct access to Red Hat open source solutions, with Red Hat Enterprise Linux set to be offered in a pay-as-you-go model via the Alibaba Cloud Marketplace.

“As enterprises in China, and throughout the world, look to modernize application environments, a full-lifecycle solution by Red Hat on Alibaba Cloud can provide customers higher flexibility and agility,” said Yeming Wang, deputy general manager of Alibaba Cloud Global.

“We look forward to working with Red Hat to help enterprise customers with their journey of scaling workloads to Alibaba Cloud.”

Red Hat customers, meanwhile, will be able to move eligible, unused Red Hat subscriptions from their datacenter to Alibaba Cloud via Red Hat Cloud Access.

Red Hat Cloud Access is a “bring-your-own-subscription” benefit available from select Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Providers that lets customers move eligible Red Hat subscriptions from on-premise to public clouds.

Red Hat Cloud Access highlights the company’s focus on flexibility and choice for the customer, with the Alibaba deal further cementing this approach as it further extends Red Hat offerings across the top public clouds globally.

“Our customers not only want greater performance, flexibility, security and portability for their cloud initiatives; they also want the freedom of choice for their heterogeneous infrastructures. They want to be able to deploy their technologies of choice on their scalable infrastructure of choice,” said Red Hat’s Mike Ferris.



“That is Red Hat’s vision and the focus of the Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider Program. By working with Alibaba Cloud, we’re helping to bring more choice and flexibility to customers as they deploy Red Hat’s open source solutions across their cloud environments.”