AWS joins CNCF to boost open source strategy

No longer the odd one out, AWS finally joins the CNCF.

Amazon Web Services has joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation.

The move, which comes a matter of weeks after Microsoft joined as a Platinum Member, sees AWS join in the same position.

As part of the move Adrian Cockcroft, AWS’ vice president of cloud architecture, will join the CNCF governing board.

The purpose of the CNCF is to help sustain and integrate open source technologies as part of a microservices architecture.

AWS is said to have joined to “accelerate the development and deployment of cloud native technologies in its industry-leading public cloud,” said the CNCF.

“Many CNCF projects already run in the AWS Cloud, and we are excited to join the Foundation to ensure that customers continue to have a great experience running these workloads on AWS,” said Adrian Cockcroft, Vice President of Cloud Architecture Strategy, AWS.

“CNCF provides a neutral home for open source projects like Kubernetes, containerd, CNI, and linkerd. With our membership, we look forward to growing our role in these communities and the overall cloud native ecosystem.”

The move means that AWS is now no longer the only one of the leading public cloud to not be involved in the CNCF, which Google, IBM, Microsoft are already a part of.

The move also seems to suggest that AWS is softening in its stance towards Kubernetes. AWS offers its own Elastic Container Service, although it is possible to run Kubernetes on the public cloud giant, the company hasn’t exactly been enthusiastic with its support for the technology.

“As the largest cloud provider, AWS brings years of experience in enabling enterprises to successfully adopt cloud computing and enormous expertise in cloud native technologies,” said Dan Kohn, Executive Director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation.

“We are honored to have AWS join CNCF as a platinum member, and believe that their participation will help shape the future of enterprise computing.”